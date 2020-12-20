Three immediate impressions from the Seahawks’ 20-15 victory at the Washington D.C. Football Team on Sunday:

Playoffs here we come

Sunday’s victory clinches a playoff berth for the Seahawks, which marks their ninth postseason appearance in Pete Carroll’s 11 seasons. The Seahawks improve to 10-4 and are temporarily back in first place in the NFC West — likely for just a few hours, with the L.A. Rams hosting the hapless New York Jets this afternoon.

The stakes for the Seahawks’ showdown against the Rams don’t change — it’s the de facto NFC West championship game next Sunday at Lumen Field. The Rams, of course, knocked off the Seahawks, 23-16, in their first matchup on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Can the Seahawks made the necessary adjustments? Can Russell Wilson get back to his September form (or, at least, something close to it)? Can DK Metcalf shake loose from the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey? A lot of questions still for this Seattle team — particularly on offense — and not much time to find answers.

Never easy, is it?

The Team from Washington D.C. came into the week as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won four in a row behind a top-five defense. This was never going to be an easy one for the Seahawks, but you’d have figured they could have made things a little more comfortable for themselves in the fourth quarter after building a 20-3 lead early in the third.

The Seahawks were in total control of this game. How did this happen?

For one, Washington made some defensive adjustments — and committed to stopping the run. The Seahawks had 185 yards rushing through three quarters — and finished with 181 (including three kneel-downs by Wilson in the end). That allowed WFT’s elite pass-rushers to finally put some pressure on Wilson, who was intercepted in the fourth quarter on a tipped pass after he was forced to scramble out of the pocket.

Defensively, the Seahawks were content to sit back and keep the ball in front of them. It appeared they called only one blitz after building that 17-point lead, and that’s generally a smart strategy when playing with the lead — and when playing against a young QB like Dwayne Haskins who has struggled as much as he had. But Haskins, after throwing two earlier interceptions, kept churning out first downs off those those short passes, and the Seahawks never had an answer. This is a weird to type, but Dwayne Haskins did out-play Wilson in this game.

Ex-Seahawk J.D. McKissic caught a 6-yard TD pass from Haskins with 7:16 left to pull WFT within 20-15. The Seahawks’ offense went three-and-out after that — thanks to a dropped pass by Carlos Hyde on third down — giving WFT one last chance.

L.J. Collier came up with a huge sack of Haskins with 1:08 remaining, and Carlos Dunlap followed that with bull-rushing sack off the left edge on third-and-long. Dunlap celebrated with a somersault near midfield. Haskins’ Hail Mary pass into the end zone fell incomplete with 51 seconds left, and safety Jamal Adams fell flat on his back, both arms raised, as he celebrated the first playoff appearance of his career.

Run it up

It was a relatively quiet day for Wilson, DK Metcalf and the Seahawks’ pass attack. Wilson finished with a season-low 121 yards on 18 of 27 passing, and he will most certainly need to play better for the Seahawks to have a chance against the Rams next week.

But credit to Seattle’s run game, and to the offensive line in particular. No doubt, those linemen heard all week about how good and how WFT’s defensive line was. For three quarters, at least, Seattle’s O-lined played perhaps its best game of the season. Wilson was clean almost the entire game — no sacks and only three QB hits.

Better yet, the run game looked (almost) exactly like Carroll wants it. Chris Carson, out for an extended period midway through the season with a foot injury, continues to look fresher and fresher each week, and he finished with 63 yards on 15 carries. Carlos Hyde added 55 yards on two carries — 50 of those coming on his touchdown scamper early in the third quarter to give the Seahawks a 20-3 lead.

And with Rashaad Penny making his season debut, the Seahawks have a terrific trio of running backs for the stretch run.