Three immediate impressions from the Seahawks’ shocking 17-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field:

Giant disaster

That was silly.

How else do you explain that game?

Just when you thought this year couldn’t get any weirder, any more miserable, here comes the most 2020 outcome possible: Colt McCoy winning an NFL game, and doing so in Seattle.

This is perhaps the most inexplicable upset of the NFL season. NFC East teams were 0-17 against opponents with a winning record coming into this weekend. The Giants, 4-7 coming into Sunday, looked incapable of doing anything on offense in the first half.

McCoy, bolstered by an overpowering rushing attack, didn’t need to do much. He was just 13 for 22 for 105 yards, with one touchdown and one interception — still enough for his first victory as a starting QB since October 2014 (when he played for Washington).

On the flip side, Russell Wilson was as indecisive and as inaccurate as we’ve seen him in some time. He finished 27 of 43 for 263 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one lost fumble.

The Seahawks had a chance in the final two minutes to take the lead. We’ve seen Wilson do it so often that you almost expect it to happen every time now.

It didn’t this time.

Wilson was sacked near midfield on third down with 48 seconds left, setting up one last chance on fourth-and-18. Wilson’s Hail Mary attempt was batted down, clinching a signature victory for Giants rookie head coach Joe Judge.

Seattle’s loss — coupled with the Rams’ victory at Arizona — wipes out the Seahawks’ lead atop the NFC West and makes their pursuit of the NFC’s No. 1 seed an extreme long shot.

Where’s DK?

There are many issues to get to with Seattle’s offense, and near the top of the list has to be Wilson. He was rattled and rocked more than he has been all season — sacked five times, hit 10 times, and without much help much of the game.

Which brings us immediately to DK Metcalf. He didn’t get his first target until midway through the second quarter, and every time he touched the ball — as usual — he did something significant.

So why have the Seahawks’ been so inconsistent about featuring him in the offense?

Metcalf finished with five receptions, on eight targets, for 80 yards.

It feels like he could’ve — and should’ve — doubled his production.

It feels like no one on the field could slow him down Sunday.

We could say the same about Chris Carson, who had 65 yards rushing on 13 carries and hauled in a 28-yard TD pass from Wilson in the fourth quarter to get the Seahawks within striking distance.

But this offense first needs to be centered around its two elite playmakers — Wilson and Metcalf — and that needs to happen immediately.

‘Hawks defense run down

Seattle’s defense was torched by the Giants’ rushing attack in the third quarter.

Wayne Gallman Jr. broke free up the left sideline for a 60-yard run, and the dam broke open from there. Alfred Morris scored on a short touchdown run to give the Giants an 8-5 lead, and his 6-yard reception from McCoy late in the third quarter pushed the Giants’ lead to 14-5.

Gallman finished with 135 yards on 16 carries, and the Giants finished with 190 yards on the ground, the second-most Seattle has allowed all season.

The Seahawks defense had taken such significant and promising steps forward the past few weeks, and it took another one in the first half — shutting out the Giants and, thanks to a blocked punt, contributing to a safety that gave Seattle a 5-0 lead at halftime.

That makes it that much more baffling as to how the Seahawks were so easily gashed by the Giants’ run game in the third quarter. Run defense had been, for the most part, a strength of this Seattle defense, and if it can give up that many yards on them round — and lose a game to a backup QB like McCoy — you have to think it’s time to start asking some more serious questions about this defense.