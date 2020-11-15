Three immediate impressions from the Seahawks’ 23-16 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon:

Let’s start with some bad news

And here it is: It’s only going to get worse.

Let’s not mince words: The Seahawks were terrible in just about every way Sunday in L.A. But they have no time to dwell because they have just a few days to identify and fix — or attempt to fix — all their obvious issues before the Arizona Cardinals come to town for a Thursday night game that could very well determine the Seahawks’ fate in the NFC West.

Sure, sure, it’s still only mid-November, but the Seahawks have lost two in a row, and three of four, and another defeat on Thursday — and a second loss to Arizona — would make the Seahawks’ massive climb in the division almost insurmountable.

The Seahawks (6-3) have dropped into a three-way tie with the Rams and Cardinals atop the NFC West.

The Seahawks, simply, cannot afford to lose to Arizona again. And, yet, what have we seen from the Seahawks’ defense lately to think they have much of a chance to slow down Kyler Murray and that Arizona offense? This short week could feel like the longest week ever.

Advertising

What’s wrong with the defense?

Look, we don’t have an answer for that. And obviously Pete Carroll doesn’t either — otherwise he would have fixed it by now.

Seattle’s defense has been awful. Each week, they seem to make the opposing QB look like the best player in the NFL.

Sunday, that was (somehow) Jared Goff, who finished with 302 yards and helped the Rams convert 9 of 15 third downs.

The one area in which Seattle’s defense has been solid this season was the run defense — and even that was vulnerable Sunday. The Rams rushed for over 100 yards and scored all three of their touchdowns on the ground.

Yes, the Seahawks have been riddled with injuries on defense. That’s been a significant factor in the Seahawks’ struggles, no doubt.

But the fact that the Seahawks continue to struggle so much slowing down the opposing passing game suggests a lack of adjustments in the gameplay, and that’s a larger cause for concern going forward for this team.

Advertising

What’s wrong with Russ?

Russell Wilson threw an inexcusable interception in the end zone in the first half. It was, without question, his worst and most puzzling decision of the season.

Wilson was credited with two more turnovers in the second half — a lost fumble on a bad snap from first-time center Kyle Fuller, and another interception in the fourth quarter. That’s officially 10 giveaways from Wilson in the past four games.

Wilson finished just 22 of 37 for 248 yards with no touchdowns — his first game without a touchdown since the Rams game last December. He was sacked six times and hit 12 times — far too many.

It has to be asked: Is Russ OK?

It’s been suggested before, and it seems more true each week — the struggles from Seattle’s defense have left razor thin the margin for error for Wilson and the Seattle offense, and perhaps that pressure is starting to take a toll on Wilson.

It didn’t help that DK Metcalf was effectively shut down. Metcalf didn’t have his first target until late in the third quarter, and he didn’t have a single catch while being shadowed by Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Chris Carson (foot) remained sidelined as well, as the Seahawks’ rushing attack has not been the same without him. The small bit of good news out of this weekend is that Carson is expected back

Is that enough to think this team can fix all its issues, in just a few days?