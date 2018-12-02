Richard Sherman return to Seattle, but Tyler Lockett stacked up more big plays, Bobby Wagner filled the stat sheet and Michael Dickson punted footballs that still may not have landed as the Seahawks' cruised to a 43-16 win.

The Seahawks have won three straight games.



They’re sprinting (kind of like Bobby Wagner) right towards an NFC wild spot.

Here are three impressions from the Seahawks’ 43-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Tyler Lockett keeps producing big plays.

Seattle’s most consistent offensive player this season may be Tyler Lockett.

The 5-10, 182-pound wide receiver — who the Seahawks signed to an extension this offseason — entered Sunday’s game with career-highs in receiving yards (661), yards per catch (15.4) and receiving touchdowns (8) in just 11 games. He followed that up with a 52-yard touchdown catch and an 84-yard kickoff return on Sunday.

But while Lockett’s success was the least surprising, Jaron Brown’s might have been the most. The 28-year-old wide receiver hadn’t caught a pass in three consecutive games entering Sunday’s win. He then proceeded to break out to the tune of three catches for 67 yards and a pair of scores.

In all, Russell Wilson passed just 17 times on Sunday. But four of those went for touchdowns. Lockett and Co. certainly made their receptions count.

Bobby Wagner delivers.

Of course he did.

The Seahawks’ most prolific defensive player lived up to that reputation on Sunday.

Wagner piled up five tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery — and that was with nine minutes left in the second quarter. The 6-foot, 245-pound linebacker finished with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery … oh, and a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown, the longest interception return in Seahawks history.

The interception return will be the highlight, but don’t forget that Wagner was also a valuable piece of an improved Seahawks pass rush. A week after Seattle managed zero sacks and just one quarterback hit in a narrow win at Carolina, the Seahawks answered with three sacks and 15 quarterback hits in a convincing win over San Francisco. That defense will get another boost when linebacker Mychal Kendricks returns from suspension for the Seahawks’ Monday night game against Minnesota next week.

Michael Dickson continues to be a special teams weapon.

At this point, good luck finding a Seahawks fan that doesn’t think Dickson was worthy of a fifth-round pick.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old rookie punted four times for an average of 49.8 yards. One of those drove the 49ers back to their 7-yard line, while a 56-yarder was muffed and then recovered by the Seahawks. Those four punts were returned for a total of 13 yards.

Dickson contributed to a dominant special teams showing from the Seahawks, who also added the 84-yard Lockett kickoff return and a 40-yard Sebastian Janikowski field goal.