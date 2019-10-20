The Seahawks fell to 5-2 with a 30-16 loss to the Ravens at a rain-soaked CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

Here are the first impressions from Seattle Times sports columnist Larry Stone:

Wilson isn’t perfect

For the first time all year, Russell Wilson showed that he is mortal. That was most evident on his first interception of the year in the second quarter, when he floated a pass in the direction of Jaron Brown in the flats. Marcus Peters, newly acquired by the Ravens just this week in a trade with the Rams (and playing his second game this season as an opponent at CenturyLink), jumped the pass, picked it off and raced 67 yards for a touchdown. That pick-six, which came when the Seahawks were driving toward at least a field goal that would have stretched their 10-6 lead near halftime, completely changed the complexion of the game.

The Lamar Jackson Show

Lamar Jackson, who passed for 143 yards and rushed for 117 yards, showed why he is a nightmare for opposing defenses, a lethal threat with both his legs and arms. In fact, he outplayed Wilson for the most part in a performance that was reminiscent of the Seahawks quarterback at his most dynamic – with even more game-breaking speed.

That was most notable in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks had the Ravens pinned deep in their own territory, third down and 8 from the Baltimore 12. With the Seahawks still within a touchdown, trailing 20-13, a stop would have given them the ball in good field position. But Jackson scampered 30 yards for a back-breaking first down. The Ravens went on to nail a field goal with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter that put them ahead by 10, 23-13. A scoop-and-score touchdown off a DK Metcalf fumble on Seattle’s next possession ended any chance of a Seahawk comeback.

NFC West race

This was a sobering loss for the Seahawks, who yielded two defensive touchdowns off turnovers, never got their offense untracked, and fell to 5-2. They dropped 1½ games behind the unbeaten 49ers in the NFC West, and just one game ahead of the victorious Rams – with rapidly improving Arizona at .500 after three consecutive wins. Considering that four of Seattle’s five wins have come by a total of eight points – three of those against teams that are a combined 4-15 – the Seahawks still have some proving to do to show they are a legitimate title-contending team.