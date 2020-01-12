GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Despite the Seahawks’ furious second-half rally, Seattle’s season ended on a cold Sunday night with a 28-23 loss to the Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs at Lambeau Field.

Three immediate impressions from the game:

Danger Russ does it again

And again … and again … and again … and again.

How can Russell Wilson be the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL … and still look like he’s underpaid?

Really, what else can we say about the guy?

Wilson has been unbelievable all season, and he was in another stratosphere in the second half Sunday night.

Trailing 21-3 late in the first half and 28-10 in the third quarter, Wilson led the Seahawks on three touchdown drives in the second half to pull within 28-23 on Marshawn Lynch’s 1-yard TD run with 9:33 left.

Wilson had the Seahawks moving again late in the fourth quarter, driving near midfield, when his first-down pass to second-year receiver Malik Turner was dropped.

And it was a costly drop.

Wilson was sacked two plays later for a loss of 6 yards, and the Seahawks opted to punt on fourth-and-11 from their 36 with 2:41 left.

They would not get the ball back.

Wilson was 6-for-13 for 105 yards in the first half. He finished 21-of-31 for 277 yards with one touchdown pass and no turnovers.

He was a magician, once again, with his feet, running for 64 yards on seven rushes, and nearly carrying the Seahawks to another improbable comeback.

No answer for Aaron, Adams

The Seahawks had no answers for Davante Adams, who set a Packers playoff record with 160 yards receiving on eight catches.

He had an easy 20-yard touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers early in the first quarter.

He had another easy touchdown reception, on a 40-yard catch and run, in the third quarter.

And then the backbreaker: With 2:19 remaining, facing a third-and-eight from their own 22, Rodgers floated a pass for Adams for a 32-yard gain to the Seattle 46-yard line.

On that play, Adams was left alone in single coverage opposite Seahawks rookie Ugo Amadi. Rodgers went right after the rookie.

Amadi and Tre Flowers appeared to have a communication breakdown on Adams’ first touchdown.

Adams was lined up on the left side of the formation opposite Flowers, Seattle’s second-year cornerback. At the snap, Adams took a step toward the right and then cut back outside. Amadi, lined up on the inside, hesitated as Adams cut back outside, leaving Adams wide-open for a 20-yard TD reception from Rodgers.

It was a perfectly scripted opening drive from the Packers.

In the third quarter, Flowers never got within 5 yards of Adams on Adams’ 40-yard, catch-and-run touchdown from Aaron Rodgers midway through the third quarter.

Jimmy Graham, the former Seahawks tight end, had three catches for 49 yards — all three coming on third down.

Graham’s final catch was a 9-yard reception on third-and-9 in the final moments to clinch it for the Packers.

Griffin-Griffin 2020

Well, it had a chance to be a signature moment for this Seattle defense.

It was special, nonetheless, when twin brothers Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin combined on the sack of Rodgers on third down late in the fourth quarter — for what officially goes down as Shaquem’s first NFL sack.

That sack gave Wilson and the Seahawks one last chance to complete the comeback.

The ultimate takeaway, however, is the chances the Seahawks defense gave Green Bay early. The 18-point deficit was simply too much to overcome, the holes in the Seahawks secondary too big.

Rodgers finished 16-for-27 for 243 yards with the two TD passes to Adams.

Aaron Jones added two first-half touchdown runs for Green Bay, which travels to San Francisco next week for the NFC championship.