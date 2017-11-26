Seattle pulled this one out, but the Seahawks can't keep having these slow starts against teams with more than a single win on the season.

The 49ers are bad … really bad

The fact that that Seahawks played a miserable first half, and yet were still ahead, is a testament to how bad San Francisco is. It was a little more obvious in the second half, as Seattle flipped the switch and turned a 7-3 halftime lead into a 24-13 final score. The 49ers looked even worse than their 1-10 record, so while any road win in the NFL is worth celebrating, this win seemed much more a case of the opponent being bad than the Seahawks being good.

It’s a good thing the Seahawks have Bobby Wagner

Seattle’s middle linebacker is having a fantastic season, and he made some huge plays Sunday. None was bigger than the remarkable first-half interception when Wagner stole the ball away from 49ers receiver Trent Taylor, setting up the Seahawks’ first-half touchdown. Wagner finished with the interception and a team-leading eight tackles, including two for loss.

The Seahawks better figure out how to start faster

Seattle was held without an offensive point in the first quarter for the sixth time in 11 games. The Seahawks were able to get away with that against a team as bad as San Francisco, but it’s doubtful they can do that and win against most of the rest of the teams left on their schedule. Russell Wilson turned it on in the second half, at least, as Seattle was able to pull away for an easy win. Wilson in the first half: 8-19 for 80 yards and and interception (and a couple other close calls). In the second half: 12-15, 148 yards and two touchdowns without another turnover.