Here are injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s news conference Monday:

JUSTIN BRITT SHOULD BE BACK THIS WEEK

Seattle’s starting center didn’t play on offense due to a shoulder injury suffered against the Bears on Sept. 17 (he did get four snaps on special teams against the Cowboys).

But Carroll said Britt should be back for the game Sunday at Arizona.

“He should be fine,” Carroll said. “If the week goes well and he doesn’t have any setbacks, he should be fine to play. Joey (Hunt) did a really nice job, though, in replacement. (He) was really aggressive and tough and did a fine job coming in off the bench.”

K.J. WRIGHT MAY NOT BE BACK AND THE SEAHAWKS DON’T KNOW ABOUT MYCHAL KENDRICKS

The Seahawks enter the week with their weakside linebacker spot in flux.

Carroll said he didn’t know if Wright will be able to play after missing the first three games after having arthroscopic knee surgery.

“I don’t have any updates for you and we won’t until we get back (Wednesday),” Carroll said. “I don’t know what happened today with his workouts. I can’t tell you that he’s going to be back for sure this week. I don’t know that yet.”

Kendricks has started the past two games in his place but is facing possible suspension from the NFL for insider trading and Carroll said Monday the team had not heard yet if that might happen this week.

Asked if Kendricks will be available for Sunday Carroll said, “I don’t know that.”

If neither Wright nor Kendricks can play, then the Seahawks likely would start Austin Calitro at weakside linebacker pairing with middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

C.J. PROSISE IS AILING AGAIN

After playing 25 snaps in the first two games, C.J. Prosise was inactive for the game Sunday. And Carroll confirmed it was due to injury as Prosise is dealing with a groin issue that crept up last week and bothered him enough in the pregame warmup that it was decided to keep him out.

“He just didn’t feel right getting warmed up,” Carroll said. “After we ran him extensively in pregame, trying to get him convinced and get our trainers convinced that he could go and it just didn’t look right. We had a really good alternative in Mike (Davis). We just went that way.”

As Carroll noted, Davis was active as the third running back and also serving at times as the two-minute/third-down back and he could keep that role going forward.

For Prosise, a third-round draft choice in 2016, it’s another setback in a career filled with them — he played only 11 of 32 regular-season games his first two years.

CARROLL UNSURE OF DION JORDAN’S STATUS

Defensive end Dion Jordan left the field at one point Sunday appearing to have hurt his hand or wrist — he finished with just 20 snaps.

Carroll ominously said Monday he had no clear update yet on Jordan’s status.

“Give me another day on that one,” Carroll said. “We’re checking him out and seeing if he’s OK. I don’t know that yet.”

Jordan was limited the first two weeks after having missed the preseason due to a stress reaction in his leg and having had knee surgery in the spring. The Seahawks have been counting on Jordan getting back to 100 percent to provide a consistent pass rush.

Jordan was credited with three pressures on 17 pass rush snaps by Pro Football Focus and given the highest pass-rush grade of any Seattle lineman.

NO WORD YET ON DOUG BALDWIN

The receiver has missed two games with a sprained MCL suffered in the opener at Denver.

Carroll said that, as with Wright, he will need to see how Baldwin is Wednesday to determine if he can play Sunday.

“I don’t know yet,” Carroll said. “I can’t tell you. I won’t know until they start reporting back on how they’re doing this week, like today and tomorrow.”