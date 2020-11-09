After two games playing without running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, the Seahawks might be able to get one or both back this week, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

But he also said it’s too soon to know that, saying the hope is each can do some work early in the week and get on track to playing Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles.

“Carlos will be working this week to try to get back,’’ Carroll said of Hyde, who hurt his hamstring against Arizona on Oct. 25. “So we’ll see what that means on Wednesday, Thursday, but he is running and he is working with the thought that if he can make through the week that he could play.”

Of Carson, who suffered a mid-foot sprain in the Arizona game, Carroll said: “Chris is in the same boat really. … He’s got a chance, and we’ll have to see how he tolerates the work and when he gets out he’s already out running and working on his cutting and stuff like that.’’

The Seahawks have played the past two games with DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer as the top two backs and last week also added Alex Collins.

Seattle hopes to eventually get back Rashaad Penny, who remains on the physically unable to perform list.

But Carroll said Monday there is no clear ETA on when Penny can return. He suffered an ACL injury last Dec. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Here’s more of what Carroll said Monday about the team’s injury situation:

• Carroll said defensive tackle Bryan Mone suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday in the 44-34 defeat at Buffalo, which he said was the most serious of any of the injuries the team incurred in the game. If Mone can’t play against the Rams, that would mean elevating Damon “Snacks’’ Harrison to the active roster for the first time this season. He has been on the practice squad for four weeks and has not been active for a game.

“He’s ready to go,’’ Carroll said of Harrison. “ … We’ve got to have some more information on Bryan’s situation so we can take care of him. But this is where Snacks would jump up right now. And this is what he’s been looking for and preparing for.’’

Cornerback D.J. Reed and linebacker K.J. Wright also suffered ankle injuries, but Carroll indicated neither was severe.

• Carroll said nickel corner Ugo Amadi is going to try to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury — Reed has started in his place. But he said it remains unclear when Shaquill Griffin might make it back as he also battles a hamstring injury.

“Shaq right now, he’s a little farther behind in his return,’’ Carroll said.

• Carroll said there remains no real ETA on when second-round draft choice Darrell Taylor might be able to start practicing. Taylor is on the non-football injury list after having surgery last winter to fix a stress fracture.

“He’s really working hard,’’ Carroll said. “ … He’s really working on cutting and moving and multiple direction changes and things like that that are leading him back. You know, I don’t know how long that will take. We’ll see how he responds.’’