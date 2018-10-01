Reed finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss and the Seahawks' lone sack of the day. Flowers finished second on the team with six tackles and forced a fumble that safety Bradley McDougald recovered.

Jarran Reed produced three sacks in his first two seasons with the Seahawks.

In his last two games, he has produced three more.

But if there is some magical secret behind Reed’s recent improvement, the 6-foot-3, 306-pound defensive tackle would rather keep that to himself.

“I feel like we’re all doing a good job,” Reed said, when asked to explain his rapid progress. “We all have to execute our plays, and we’re all trying to do that together.”

In Sunday’s 20-17 win over Arizona, Reed finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. That was the Seahawks’ lone sack of the day, however. The Cardinals — who entered the game ranked dead last in rushing (58.3 yards per game) and 28th in yards per carry (3.6) — also ripped off 92 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry.

And yet, Reed’s belief in his unit hasn’t wavered.

“We’re very confident. We’ve been confident from the beginning,” Reed said. “There was a lot of people doubting us. There’s still people doubting us, but we’ve got each other’s backs right here, man.

“That’s what we’re doing. We’re battling for each other.”

Flowers continues to bloom

Tre Flowers has played in three NFL games, and started all of them.

That was never the plan entering the 2018 season, as veterans Byron Maxwell and Dontae Johnson were signed and then eventually cut loose because of injuries. Despite significant inexperience in both his scheme and at his position, Flowers — a former safety at Oklahoma State — has continued to hold his own.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound rookie finished second on the team with six tackles and forced a fumble that safety Bradley McDougald recovered.

In other words, he improved — again.

“I’m just starting to work on my route concepts more – what they’re trying to attack us (by) doing, what’s open in our zone,” Flowers said. “I’m just starting to learn my position a little bit better every time, and I’m getting better.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called the forced fumble “one of the great plays in the game” and “something we were really proud of.”

Today, Carroll can be proud.

But Flowers also needs to keep improving, as the high-powered and undefeated Los Angeles Rams arrive in Seattle for another NFC West test next Sunday.

NOTE:

It was a little bit of a surprise when the Seahawks released their inactives and running back Chris Carson’s name was among those not playing.

Carson had been listed as questionable with a hip injury after carrying 32 times against Dallas last Sunday. But Carroll had indicated Friday that Carson would be good to go and Carson also talked to reporters and said he was feeling better.

But Carroll said after a pregame warmup that it was decided Carson would sit out, leaving the tailback duties to Mike Davis, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise.

“He just couldn’t get quite right,’’ Carroll said of Carson. “Once he felt it in the middle of the week we took it easy on him in hopes that he would be okay on gameday. He was really close but just not right. C.J. bounced back for us as well, so it just wasn’t the right thing to put him out there. Next week he should be okay. We will keep our fingers crossed on that.’’