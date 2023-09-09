When asked this week what he saw in training camp that most encouraged him heading into the season opener against the Rams on Sunday, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was quick with his answer.

“I think the great part from training camp, from what I saw, was the explosives,’’ he said. “We have made a ton of plays down the field, and we’ve got a ton of explosives on tape …”

Smith concluded that thought by saying, “Who knows what it will be like in the season?” It’s a necessary cautionary safeguard, because big plays in training-camp scrimmages, going against a Seahawks defense whose prowess is very much in doubt, does not necessarily predetermine a barrage of big plays when they play for real.

Yet one can definitely see what Smith is driving at. With first-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has drawn nothing but raves all camp, added to a receiving corps that already contains the accomplished Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, the possibility for a deep strike is omnipresent. And Next Gen Stats rated Kenneth Walker III as the second-most explosive runner in the entire NFL last season in his rookie year. The Seahawks believe they have augmented their run game with the addition of second-round draft pick Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA, and Carroll has consistently lauded the team’s tight-end group.

I hesitate to say it, but you can definitely see the potential for Geno to cook in 2023, especially with the confidence and comfort that will come naturally in his second year as a starter.

It’s a curious thing — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has a well-deserved reputation as one of the last bastions of a run-first mentality. As the NFL continues to evolve into a pass-happy league, Carroll clings to the philosophy he’s held dear since his fledgling days as a coach: That offensive, and team, success radiates from the establishment of the running game.

Advertising

Carroll, however, will tell you that he’s also been misconstrued, and that establishing the run is not at cross-purposes with an explosive attack. In fact, he firmly believes they work in tandem. You run to set up the big plays — and also to establish a toughness that softens up the opposition over time to allow you to impose your will in whatever form you choose.

“We want to be explosive; we want to be balanced,” Carroll said in 2021 “That does not mean it’s going to be 50-50 (run and pass), I never thought that. I don’t ever talk that way, but the balance to me is the ability and commitment to it so when you need it, it’s there so you can win games in the fourth quarter running the football and doing the things you want to do in the style that we want to win with.”

In fact, the Seahawks have almost always been purveyors of a big-strike offense — perhaps not enough for, say, Russell Wilson’s liking, but they’ve definitely have had their moments over the years. It fits with Carroll’s reliance on cultivating a positive energy — what better way to fire up a team than a 50-yard bomb?

Smith seems like the right QB to execute such a philosophy. As Matt Calkins pointed out in a recent column, Smith threw 51 passes of over 20 yards last year and hit on 24 of them, accumulating 719 yards and 13 touchdowns against two interceptions on such throws. According to NFL Next Gen stats, Smith’s deep-ball completion percentage (47.1) was more than 13 points better than his expected deep-ball completion percentage — making him the most efficient quarterback on difficult passes than anyone in the league.

“We’ve got so many playmakers, so many dynamic players who can do a bunch of different things,’’ Smith said Thursday. “The key for me is to get the ball into their hands, let them make the plays, and trust what I’m seeing.”

Advertising

Speaking of Smith-Njigba’s addition to the receiving group, Metcalf said Thursday: “He’s an automatic baller, natural football player, natural pass catcher, but teams are going to have to pick their poison if they’re going to play man against us, or they’re going to crowd the box and try to tackle Ken (Walker lll) and Zach (Charbonnet) and DeeJay (Dallas) all day. So, I think we got all the weapons on offense. It’s just up to us if we’re going to use them right.”

Much of the discussion surrounding the Seahawks this offseason has revolved around whether Smith will have some inevitable dropoff after his breakout season last year as Wilson’s replacement. But it seems like there’s at least an equal chance that he exceeds his 2022 output, especially if there’s something to the notion that familiarity — what Metcalf termed “a whole year of wisdom with this offense” — breeds accomplishment when it comes to quarterbacking.

Bobby Wagner says he has seen “more command of the offense, more understanding, more input, more knowing where you want the guys to run on certain routes and when you want to check things” from Smith in camp. “I think that’s been the biggest thing is his growth in that area and just being comfortable with this being his offense.”

It could be an explosive formula for the Seahawks.