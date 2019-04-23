The most entertaining quote of the news conference Monday also was the most illuminating.

About 10 minutes into a Q&A with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, a reporter asked if it was feasible for the Seahawks to keep defensive linemen Frank Clark and Jarran Reed along with linebacker Bobby Wagner long-term.

Answered Schneider: “ Feasible, very challenging . Were you in my bedroom last night when I woke up in the middle of the night? No, I think about it all the time.”

Then Carroll chimed in.

“I hope that doesn’t happen,” he said. “That’d be weird.”

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that no Seattle media member has been inside Schneider’s sleeping quarters. But I’m also going to go out on a limb and guess that, when the season starts, Clark is the one without a long-term deal in Seattle.

Yes, this is a guess. It’s not based on anything that leaked from the always tight-lipped organization. But after Russell Wilson signed his $140 million contract extension, the ability to keep the increasingly-expensive Clark became instantly difficult.

Earlier in the month, the Cowboys signed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to a five-year, $105-million deal. Clark tweeted out two dancing emojis to celebrate, figuring that many teams think he’s at least as good as Lawrence.

But whether the Seahawks think he’s worth that kind of investment when other needs abound is the real question. Or as Schneider might put it, the real challenge.

Here’s what we know: 1) Quality pass-rushers are second only to quarterbacks when it comes to salary. Bobby Wagner might be the best linebacker in the league, but his next contract won’t rival any of the top guys who are paid to pressure QBs.

As Carroll said of defensive ends Monday “(It’s) the hardest, most unique player to find — big, fast, agile, athletic like a DB. It’s why people reach so far to find those guys.”

2) If mock drafts are any indication, the draft this year is stacked with pass-rushers. It’s no secret that Carroll and Schneider feel strongly about their evaluation abilities, and might think they can find someone who develops into a Clark-quality defensive end in a couple years time.

3) The Seahawks only have four picks. Clark might be their best means of getting more, including another first-rounder . However, if the draft is as stacked with pass-rushers as it seems, teams seeking a defensive end would be more reluctant to throw their first-round pick away.

4) Reed had 10.5 sacks last year, just 2.5 fewer than Clark. It was a breakout season for the third-year player who had only three sacks over his first two seasons. Clark is the better player, but the QB pressure doesn’t disappear if he leaves and Seattle keeps Reed, who would be cheaper.

5) Clark might want a long-term deal, but the Seahawks can use the franchise tag on him and keep him for the season. Considering he has made less than $4 million in his career, it’s hard to think he would sit out in protest when the tag would net him more than $17 million next season alone. Perhaps Seattle puts Clark on the trade market, don’t get a deal they’re happy with and decide to franchise him.

6) There is no conceivable way the Seahawks would let Wagner get away given his talent and history with the franchise.

Schneider made the point that speculation rules the day this time of year in the NFL. There was an endless supply of scenarios the media put out there before Wilson signed, so really, nobody knows.

Schneider said keeping the aforementioned trio would be feasible but challenging. With Clark, though, it’s probably more like feasible but farfetched.