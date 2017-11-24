Tyler Lockett's standout kickoff return game Monday night was aided by the blocking of rookie Jordan Roos.

Tyler Lockett’s breakout kickoff return game against Atlanta Monday night was aided by one subtle lineup change — rookie Jordan Roos joining Mark Glowinski as part of the two-man wedge leading the way.

Though subtlety hardly fits what Roos did on the field.

“My mindset was just to go find my guy and hit him as hard as I could,’’ said Roos, who did that well enough to pave the way for Lockett returns of 57, 37, 39 and 39 in the first half alone. Lockett finished with five returns for 197 yards to win honors as the NFC’s Special Teams player of the Week, also the fifth-highest single-game total in Seattle history.

But coach Pete Carroll made clear this week Lockett hardly put up those numbers by himself.

“The execution of the guys on that kickoff return team was beautifully handled in taking to game time,’’ Carroll said. “He was able to take advantage of the consistency that those guys gave him. Mark Glowinski and Jordan Roos really had notable efforts in presenting the opportunities there.’’

For Roos, it was the first action of his career, and he was given a pretty big and specific responsibility on the kickoff team — blocking Atlanta’s Derrick Coleman, a former Seahawk who came into the game leading the Falcons with 11 special teams tackles.

“He blocked their best guy, the guy that has been the most productive guy and did a beautiful job of it,’’ Carroll said.

For Roos, it was an opportunity a long time coming.

A four-year starter at Purdue, Roos had a strong training camp to make Seattle’s roster as an undrafted free agent.

But he had been inactive for every game this season until Monday night.

“On gameday they told me I was going,’’ Roos said. “It was incredible.’’

Fellow rookie Ethan Pocic had been the other member of the wedge along with Glowinski in recent weeks. But Roos got the call as the Seahawks sought to get the kickoff return team jumpstarted — Lockett entered the game averaging 21.3 per return, down from averages of 25.8 and 26.3 his first two seasons.

Lockett said special teams coach Brian Schneider emphasized hitting holes quickly.

“One thing that (Schneider) wanted me to work on was being able to go downhill and not worry about going sideline to sideline and sideways and stuff like that,’’ Lockett said. “… the biggest thing is that you have to trust it and you have to hit.’’

On Lockett’s first return, Roos actually blocked Atlanta tight end Eric Saubert helping open a hole that led to a 57-yard return.

On each of the next three he blocked Coleman, each time knocking Coleman out of the play.

On Lockett’s fourth return in the first half, a 39-yarder, Roos hit Coleman twice, initially knocking him out of the play and then turning and hitting him again as Lockett sped past. Then Roos turned downfield and raced after Lockett, leaping in celebration as the play ended.

“I was just excited being there,’’ said Roos. “It didn’t matter who I was going against.’’

Roos said it was actually the first time he had been in a kickoff return team in a game, having not done so at Purdue.

He’ll likely get more chances due to the success of Monday night, and the team also needs depth at guard with Oday Aboushi out this week and possibly longer with a shoulder injured suffered late Monday night.

“The big thing about KOR (kickoff return) is just being decisive,’’ Roos said. “And just going. You can’t really hesitate. And so what’s what I told myself — don’t hesitate, go hit somebody. And that’s what I did.’’