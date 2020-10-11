Seattle’s ability to convert two fourth downs helped key the final, game-winning drive, including on the final play for the touchdown to DK Metcalf.

But Seattle was forced into fourth downs because the Seahawks could not convert on third down.

In fact, they literally did not all night long, going 0 for 7, setting a little bit of history in the process.

Via the Associated Press, the Seahawks became the 21st team since 1991 to fail to convert a third down and win.

The last team to do it? The Seahawks in a 20-17 win over Arizona.

As Carroll noted later, some of the issue is that the third downs were pretty difficult.

Seattle’s three failed third downs in the first half came on third-and-22, third-and-17 and third-and-24.

Seattle failed on third downs of 10 yards and 6 yards on the final drive but was able to convert the fourth down each time.

“Give (quarterback) Russ (Russell Wilson) four downs to make a first down and he will find a way,’’ Carroll said.