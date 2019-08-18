MINNEAPOLIS — Well, at least the Seahawks can feel good about kicker Jason Myers.

When a 25-19 loss to the Vikings had mercifully-ended — Seattle’s final two plays were a dropped pass by Jazz Ferguson and an interception thrown by J.T. Barrett — Myers’ four field goals, an 88-yard pick six by DeShawn Shead, and a few nice plays by some of the team’s offensive and defensive starters were about all there was to cheer.

Seattle had all of its starters play two series, with some staying on the field for a third, playing the Vikings fairly evenly.

But when the backups took over, so did the Vikings, who dominated the final three quarters statistically as the Vikings outgained Seattle 409-221 and had 27 first downs to the Seahawks’ 13.

Here’s more of what stood out.

Blair is added to injury list that now includes top three draft picks

Suddenly, the team’s highly-touted rookie class is mired in injury questions.

The Seahawks entered the game already playing without top pick L.J. Collier, who remains out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain suffered in practice.

It was then announced before the game that their second of two second-round picks — receiver DK Metcalf — would sit out with a sore leg.

And then, early in the third quarter, safety Marquise Blair, taken in the second round before Metcalf, was carted off with a back injury.

All that was known as the game ended was that he would not return.

Blair had already had a somewhat tough night, having appeared to be the player beaten on Minnesota’s only TD in the first half, a three-yard pass from Sean Mannion to Irv Smith.

Seattle blitzed on the play leaving the middle open and Smith snuck behind Blair, who had been called out during the week by coach Pete Carroll for still needing to show that the team could trust he would run the defense as called.

But more worrisome, obviously, would be an injury. Blair already has had a somewhat slow start to being integrated into the defense after missing a lot of the offseason program with a hamstring injury.

Lynch leaves late after hard hit to the head

The Seahawks backup quarterback position also took another injury hit as backup Paxton Lynch left with 3:53 remaining after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Minnesota cornerback Holton Hill, who was ejected.

Lynch lay prone on the ground for a minute or so before getting up and walking off under his own power.

That Paxton Lynch hit was baaaaaaaad pic.twitter.com/BduSwGBFcu — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) August 19, 2019

Lynch was set to play the final three quarters of the game after taking over for Russell Wilson with Geno Smith sitting out after having surgery to remove a cyst in his knee last week.

The injury came as Lynch was leading one of his best of the six drives that he quarterbacked — he had rushed for three yards to the 19 when he was injured.

Lynch was one of the stars of the preseason opener against Denver, hitting 11-15 passes for 109 yards and a TD.

But with the Vikings mostly dominating the Seattle backup offensive line, Lynch didn’t have a lot of success most of the night, completing six of 15 passes for 67 yards and also rushing twice for minus-one yard (he had 38 yards rushing against Denver).

Barrett, signed in the wake of the injury to Smith, finished the game and gained just five yards on a scramble on third-and-goal from the 7 as Seattle had to settle for another field goal.

Smith should be back for the third preseason game Saturday against the Chargers but the Seahawks may also need to keep Barrett around.

Russell Wilson OK, but penalties bog down starting offense

The Seahawks starting offense played two series and moved the ball each time — 46 yards on six plays the first time and 60 yards on 12 plays the second.

But both times the drives stalled due to the kind of thing that happens in the preseason and that the Seahawks hope they get out of their system now — penalties and ill timing.

The first drive stalled thanks in part to a false start on Justin Britt, one of six penalties against Seattle in the first half (Germain Ifedi was also called for a false start on Seattle’s second drive.

The second stalled at the Minnesota 15-yard line when a Wilson pass fell incomplete to Chris Carson. Carson appeared to briefly stumble out of his break, throwing off the timing.

Wilson was 6-9 for 82 yards, the big play a 33-yard completion to Jaron Brown on a third and 10 that got the Seahawks to Minnesota’s 19.

Wilson got decent time behind Seattle’s starting offensive line on the play.

Poona, Poona, Poona

For the first two series, the Seahawks used what is basically its starting defense at this time (minus three key players in linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright and rush end Ziggy Ansah).

The star was second-year tackle Poona Ford, who had three tackles in the first half, two for a loss, as the Seahawks held down Minnesota’s running game early — the Vikings had just 25 yards on eight carries in the first quarter when it had its number one offense (including four of five starting linemen) on the field.

Young defensive backs have their struggles

While Seattle’s run defense was a strong suit, especially early on, the pass defense was another matter.

The Vikings beat each of Seattle’s starting cornerbacks to move to the 6 on their second drive, with Shaquill Griffin beaten for a 34-yard Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen gain on a third-and 5 that took the ball to the 49.

Then Tre Flowers, the starter on the right side, got called for a defensive pass interference penalty while trying to guard Thielen that took it to the 6.

Advertising

The drive stalled there in part due to a clipping penalty on the Vikings.

But Cousins threw for 68 yards in his one quarter, as well as the 45-yard penalty on Flowers.

DeShawn Shead: One big play but also a lot of struggles

Seattle’s only touchdown came on an 88-yard interception return by Shead late in the second quarter.

A good rush from Barkevious Mingo and Cassius Marsh helped force a hurried throw from Sean Mannion that flew over the head of Chad Beebe and straight to Shead, who then went basically touched for the score.

Shead played as essentially the third safety, coming in when Seattle replaced started Bradley McDougald, pairing with Tedric Thompson for a while in the first half.

But while Shead had the score he also got beat for an 11-yard completion on a third-and-three play three plays prior to the interception.

And later in the half he missed a tackle on a 45-yard Mannion pass to running back Mike Boone that helped set up a Vikings score that tied the game at halftime, 10-10.

The pick six, a safety last week, and Shead’s history with the Seahawks will make him a popular choice to make the roster — and if Blair is out for any length of time he may have to.

But expect the Seahawks to also try to get Lano Hill some serious work next week against the Chargers and a chance to earn a roster spot at safety.

Any reason to worry about Penny?

Seattle’s starting offensive line played intact for just two series, during which time Chris Carson was the primary running back.

Injuries to four other offensive linemen had the Seahawks going with a pretty makeshift backup crew that had trouble fending off the Vikings defenes.

So maybe there’s not much to read into Rashaad Penny having minus-two yards on six carries.

But that’s still a somewhat startling line for a player the team spent a first-round pick on last season and has talked up throughout the offseason for showing improvement from what was a spotty rookie year.

Penny had 15 yards on six carries in the opener against Denver, meaning he has 13 yards on12 carries for the preseason.