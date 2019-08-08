What kind of game Seattle’s preseason opener against Denver was became apparent midway through the third quarter when the Seahawks took the field with Xavier Turner as their running back.

If you’re asking who that is, many of the Seahawks themselves may have wondered the same thing.

Turner signed Wednesday to help out an injury-depleted tailback position. When yet another injury happened — this one to Bo Scarbrough — and with Seattle not wanting to use Chris Carson while limiting Rashaad Penny’s carries, Turner strapped on his helmet and entered the huddle, having never before participated in a practice for Seattle.

That’s a long-winded way of saying this game — with Seattle resting 13 listed starters, including quarterback Russell Wilson — shouldn’t be considered as indicative of much of anything in the big picture other than that the Seahawks at least got to celebrate a preseason win after going 0-4 last season.

But the 22-14 win did leave a few impressions that, if not lasting, will last until at least Seattle plays again at Minnesota on Aug. 18.

Rookie receiver shines — no, not that one

Highly-hyped rookie receiver DK Metcalf got into the action early with an 8-yard reception on the first series of the game in front of Denver standout corner Chris Harris.

But otherwise, it was a somewhat muted debut as Metcalf could not reel in his other three targets, including one deep pass in the end zone from Geno Smith that went just off his fingertips. The play left many wondering if a better throw — say, one Wilson might have made — could have turned it into a completion.

Metcalf finished the first half with the one catch for eight yards and watched the second half from the sidelines, getting the kind of treatment given to a player who is assured a substantial role this season.

With Metcalf out in the second half it was left to another rookie — Jazz Ferguson — to turn in a starring role.

A 6-foot-5, 228-pound undrafted rookie free agent, Ferguson picked up where he left off in the mock game last Saturday — when he scored two late touchdowns — to spark the Seattle offense in the second half.

He had catches of 25 and 22 yards to set up two TDs, with Ferguson scoring once on a 6-yard reception when he used his size to shield Denver corner Linden Stephens to make the catch and then leaned to touch the pylon with the ball in his outstretched right hand.

There’s a ways to go still, but Ferguson may make it tough to think he could sneak through to the practice squad.

Lynch makes early statement

Seattle coach Pete Carroll has insisted that how the backup QBs perform in preseason games will go a long way toward determining who wins the job.

On this night, every statistical edge went to Paxton Lynch, who led two third-quarter scoring drives that put Seattle in control after Denver led 6-3 at the half.

Lynch scored the second Seattle TD in the second half when he powered his way into the end zone from nine yards out.

The big caveat is that Lynch got to play against a Denver defense with its deep reserves in the game, while Smith had to play a few series against the likes of starters Von Miller and Harris.

But Lynch at least took advantage of his advantage to show some playmaking ability while completing 11 of 15 passes for 109 yards and a 115.7 passer rating and rushing four times for 38 more. Smith was 3 of 9 for 58 yards and a passer rating of 56.7.

Seahawks get creative with pressure

It’s becomes obvious through two weeks of training camp that the Seahawks are getting more creative than ever in their defensive looks, knowing they don’t have the same kind of personnel advantage they did in the Legion of Boom to basically play it straight up most of the time.

Seattle didn’t bother to hide that Thursday, calling safety and corner blitzes a handful of times in an effort to get pressure, with one resulting in one of the game’s big plays — safety DeShawn Shead sacking Denver quarterback Drew Lock in the end zone for a safety in the third quarter.

That was an early sign Carroll may be more willing than ever to blitz, especially until the Seahawks prove they can get a rush out of four-man fronts.

The Seahawks kept the pressure up until the very end — a blitz from corner Akeem King forced a hurried pass from Drew Lock that Jamar Taylor picked off with just over two minutes left that sewed up the win.

Utah defensive duo more up than down

Linebacker Cody Barton and safety Marquise Blair, each rookies from Utah, each showed some early glimpses of why the Seahawks selected them in the 2019 draft, though each also had an early “welcome to the NFL moment.’’

Barton, playing weakside linebacker much of the first half, got pushed out of the way to clear a big hole for a 50-yard gain by Denver running back Royce Freeman on the first series of the game.

But Barton seemed to find his footing from there and had five tackles in the first half to lead the Seahawks.

Blair, who also played throughout the first half, rushed hard on a safety blitz in the second quarter with the Broncos throwing to the man he left open for a 24-yard gain. The play may not have been Blair’s fault — Carroll could be seen talking animatedly to defensive coaches afterward.

But like Barton, Blair was mostly good in the first half, finishing with four tackles, including breaking through the line to tackle Denver running back Khalfani Muhammad for a loss of one midway through the second quarter.

And Blair made his presence felt with a few more big hits in the second half, once called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Carroll protested that Blair had legally led with his shoulder on the hit on Nick Williams. He didn’t win that argument. But Blair, at least, was not disqualified after officials reviewed to see if he should be DQed.

Amadi shows up in second half

Another rookie, safety/corner Ugo Amadi, also turned in some nice moments in the second half. In one third-quarter sequence he had a solo tackle on a kickoff, then got pressure on a safety blitz to force an incompletion, and then had a 13-yard return on a punt that was negated due to penalty.

Penalties aplenty

That so few starters played makes it difficult to read much into the overall numbers. But one that will likely stand out to Carroll is Seattle’s penalties — the Seahawks had 11 through three quarters and five in the first half, including three for offensive holding in the span of five plays in the second quarter.