The receiver position also continues to heat up. And the offensive line continues to take shape.

Wednesday marked the second-to-last open Seahawks practice of training camp.

Not that it was easy to see for those who assembled to watch it as the haze that is lingering over the area left a somewhat eerie tableau over the VMAC.

For the nuts and bolts of what happened, check Mike Vorel’s daily recap here. And for the news on Rashaad Penny, click here.

Here are five more of my thoughts and observations:

SEAHAWKS SIGNING WALDEN AS HEDGE ON JORDAN?

Dion Jordan remains on the PUP list with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll saying it will likely be until the last week of the preseason before the team will try to make another assessment of how long he may be out.

Jordan was ticketed for a significant, if not starting, role as a defensive end this season and his prolonged absence and uncertain date of return has only exacerbated concerns about the team’s pass rush.

The Seahawks showed Wednesday they remain concerned, too, reportedly striking a deal to sign veteran linebacker Erik Walden, whom the Seahawks would likely use largely in a pass-rush role.

Walden, who turns 33 next week, has 36 sacks in 10 NFL seasons and had 11 with the Colts in 2016.

The Seahawks did not confirm the move on Wednesday but varying national outlets reported that the signing will happen.

As for Jordan, Carroll said: “He’s making progress but it’s still a while. It’s still probably three weeks before we really make an assessment, probably that last week of preseason when we try to see if we can push it to that and see how that goes.’’

If Jordan isn’t ready to return then he could well begin the season on the PUP list, which would mean being sidelined until at least week six.

STARTING OL CONTINUES TO SOLIDIFY

I’ve made note of the starting offensive line every day of camp due to the scrutiny on that position and the fact that in years past it has often undergone regular change.

But it may be about time to just accept that the Seahawks have a set five of Duane Brown, Ethan Pocic, Justin Britt, D.J. Fluker and Germain Ifedi.

Those five worked as the starters again today, and afterward Carroll spoke glowingly of Fluker, a free agent signee who spent last season with the Giants where he was coached by Mike Solari, who is now Seattle’s OL coach.

Fluker had been limited through much of the offseason and early part of training camp due to an achy knee.

But he’s been full go most of the past week and for now the Seahawks don’t seem to have any worry that he can handle the every-down, every-week rigors of the NFL.

“He’s gotten into camp shape and he’s not missing anything now and he’s doing great,’’ Carroll said.

With injuries for now shelving J.R. Sweezy, Isaiah Battle and Jamarco Jones — with Jones out for the long-term, if not the season — the number two line has also been the same all week with Willie Beavers at right tackle, Jordan Roos at right guard, Joey Hunt at center, Rees Odhiambo at left guard and George Fant at left tackle.

A NEW NAME TO WATCH AT SAFETY?

Seattle’s starting safeties for now also appear set with Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson spending another week as the duo on the back end. But the backups continue to shift a bit with Maurice Alexander still limited and T.J. Mutcherson out all week with an injury.

Wednesday, the number two starting safety duo was most typically Delano Hill at strong safety and Lorenzo Jerome at free. Jerome was signed early in camp after opening last season with the 49ers before being waived after four games.

Jerome had an interesting couple-play sequence Wednesday, at one point coming up quickly to levy a big hit on Chris Carson, one that Carson appeared to think might have been a bit too big (the team stresses hitting and then wrapping up and not taking players to the ground). Carson stood his ground but then turned to talk to Jerome and from here it looked like he may well have been reminding Jerome of the rules.

A couple plays later Jerome picked off a pass from Austin Davis intended for receiver Caleb Scott, one of a handful of turnovers for the offense on a day dominated by the defense.

The Seahawks are happy to talk up safeties right now with Earl Thomas remaining a holdout for now and maybe for a long time (Thomas’ fans for missing camp as well as mini-camp in the spring are now past the $1 million mark with no end in apparent sight).

But Carroll sounded genuinely impressed by Jerome.

“He’s been a really bright player out here,’’ Carroll said. “He’s been physical, he’s understood the system. He’s got a really cool attitude about toughness and positioned himself to make a lot of plays He’s made a bunch of good plays for us. I didn’t know much about him until he showed up and Johnny (Schneider) thought he had something in him and, shoot he’s done a nice job for us. We’re learning as we go here but he’s going to play a lot and we’re going to see how he fits in. Special teams has been a strength of his, too, in the first couple of weeks.”

Another name to watch as the preseason continues.

RECEIVER BATTLE JUST KEEPS HEATING UP

The battle for the back end of the receiving spots remains as compelling as any on the roster with about five guys competing for what might be just one or two spots after the expected starters of Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown and if Brandon Marshall continues to progress and show he deserves a spot, as well.

Two interesting names to watch this week are Amara Darboh and Damore’ea Stringfellow.

Darboh didn’t play last week against the Colts but he was in pads Wednesday and did some early work, though he was still limited during the team session.

Carroll, though, said there’s a chance he’ll play Saturday, and it feels like he’s going to need to soon to fend off some of the others making a real run.

“Yeah, he’s really close (to returning),’’ Carroll said. “He’s been in the early part of practice the last couple of days so tomorrow they let him go or the next day, so he’s close to playing this weekend. But he has to get on the field for the whole practice in the next couple of days to do that.”

Stringfellow, a former UW receiver who then finished his career at Ole Miss, has been healthy and available every day and Carroll on Wednesday said he’s caught the team’s eye.

“D has done a lot of good things’’ Carroll said. “He’s got a real natural way of getting open and playing the football. He has a big catching range. He’s physical (and) everything makes sense to him. He picks things up really easily. He’s done a really nice job. He’s right in the middle of the competition, honestly, so I’m really fired up about him. He was a total surprise. Didn’t know much about him and we weren’t sure what we were getting. He’s right in the middle of it all.”

ODDS AND ENDS

— Naz Jones batted down a Russell Wilson pass and also appeared to cause a fumble (which appeared to be from Tre Madden) during a team session.

— The starting cornerbacks today were again Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers. But the backups most typically appeared to be Akeem King and Dontae Johnson, the latter continuing to get increased work. Byron Maxwell had been starting at the right corner spot before sitting out the last week with an injury. But Carroll said Wednesday to expect Maxwell to play against the Chargers. The smart money is still probably on Seattle going with vets such as Maxwell and Johnson at the right corner spot and possibly letting Flowers ease his way in. But the Seahawks need to see the vets on the field to make sure that’s the right move

— Jeremy Boykins is another young corner who has gotten a lot of work lately mostly at the RCB spot. Carroll made an interesting comment about Boykins on Wednesday that he’s behind in technique but has shown enough to make it worth the team working with him extra to try to catch up. “Boykins made a lot of plays for us,’’ Carroll said. “He’s behind technique with us, we’ve spent some special sessions with him to try to catch him up because he’s shown really good promise. He’s been a guy at the point of the ball, he’s made a lot of plays. So, he’s doing a good job. He’s real long, real fast, he’s smart, seems to pick it up. So, he’s really caught our eye, so we’re anxious to see how the next couple of weeks go.”.

— Jason Hall, a Texas grad signed earlier this week and listed as a linebacker, spent a lot of time playing free safety. The 6-2, 216-pounder had 32 starts at free safety at Texas.

— In your daily kicking update, Sebastian Janikowski hit field goals/PATs of 33, 45 and 50 out of the holds of punter Michael Dickson, yet another day that appeared to show that’s the team’s starting kicking battery for now.

— Frank Clark got his most work of camp and Carroll said he should play against the Chargers.

— DE Marcus Smith missed practice due to what Carroll said was a personal/family issue.