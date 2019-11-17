The Seahawks haven’t had to worry about playing football for the past few days as they have been enjoying their always-appreciated bye week. At some point in their lives, though, not playing football is going to be the norm for every member of the team.

Invincible as they may feel between the lines sometimes, the Seahawks know that their NFL days are limited. So what do they plan on doing after they hang ’em up?

Depends on who you ask.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner sees his playing career as a step before a giant leap. The five-time Pro Bowler is on record saying he wants his own NFL franchise, which means the B in Bobby would stand for Billionaire.

Earlier in the season, a reporter asked Wagner about a conversation he had with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who inquired about Bobby’s life after football.

“I told him I had an interest in business. I had an interest in trying to own a team,” said Wagner, who negotiated his own megadeal with the Seahawks this offseason. “I had a lot of ideas. I’m kind of starting to act on those ideas.”

Running back Chris Carson’s ideas might not be as big as Wagner’s, but they are definitely cuter. The third-year player said he wants to go into dog-breeding when he retires, focusing on Cane Corsos.

Advertising

He likes the size and temperament of those particular canines, and owns one himself.

“Pits used to be my thing,” Carson said. “But then I saw (the Cane Corsos) and I fell in love with them.”

Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker has two future ventures in mind — tire rim repair and barbershops. The first idea stemmed from his own experiences — whether it be driving in New Orleans (where he grew up), or in San Diego and New York (where he played before coming to Seattle) — as poor road conditions left his rims in disarray.

“It just makes sense,” Fluker said of opening rim repair stores in cities where the streets are rugged. “There’s always going to be a need for that.”

What about the barbershops?

“Everybody needs a haircut,” Fluker said.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson said his post-career passion may very well be fashion. Ever since he was a kid he would draw clothes or shoes or whatever else his sartorial muse inspired.

He said he has built relationships with a lot of local shops. He added that he has a friend who has been mentoring him on how to crack into the business, too.

Advertising

“I have hella connections. Now it’s just a matter of doing it,” said Jefferson, adding that he’s also contemplated becoming a teacher. “That’s the best thing about being in the NFL — the doors that open up to you, and just taking advantage of it.”

Not all Seahawks have invested equal mental energy into their post-playing pursuits. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said he hasn’t really thought about it at all. Left tackle Duane Brown said he has invested his money wisely, but doesn’t actually know what he’ll do once he calls it quits.

As for injured center Justin Britt? He’d like to open a private gym. Backup quarterback/coin-toss specialist Geno Smith? He wants to go into coaching and figures he’ll be in football for the rest of his life.

“I love it that much,” said Smith, adding that he’s already gotten offensive-coordinator offers at the college level. “It’s been a part of my life ever since I was a child. I’ve always had a passion for it. I probably would have been coaching if I wasn’t playing.”

And then there is linebacker K.J. Wright, who has considered an array of future professions. Part of him wants to go into broadcasting (he has a podcast called “Topic of Discussion” that he hosts in the offseason) because he loves talking football and feels he can offer digestible commentary to the everyday fan. Part of him wants to start his own agency because he likes the idea of guiding young players through their careers.

And a part of him wants to become a teacher, as he is a self-proclaimed “history guru.”

There’s just one caveat.

Would you be willing to go back to school and get your teaching credential? I asked K.J., who already has his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State.

Answered Wright: “I can’t see myself writing another paper.”