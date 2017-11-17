Richard Sherman underwent surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles on Wednesday in Green Bay, and posted a video before and after his operation.

Richard Sherman underwent surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles on Wednesday in Green Bay. How’d it go? Let him tell you for himself.

“Welp. Fresh out of surgery. Felt like everything went well. I’m a little sore,” The Seahawks’ star said in a video of himself on The Players’ Tribune. “But… I’m excited, man. I’m excited to bounce back, get this process started. I’m gonna come back faster than ever. I’m breaking records on how fast I come back.”

Sherman’s road to recovery has officially begun. The timeline for his rehab is still not exact, but Sherman said Thursday he expects the process to take 6-8 months, and expects to be ready by May or June.

“I had a chance to talk to Richard yesterday,” Pete Carroll said Thursday. “He sounded a little groggy, but they are really happy with the way they went about it. It will give him a chance to get back in months, which is really nice. There were a couple choices that they could’ve made and they made the choice to be aggressive, which I think worked out well, according to the docs. So we’re hopeful.”