SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Josh Gordon and Quandre Diggs made their debuts for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night and, well, how was that Indoctrination, fellas?

“This was a tremendous game right there — the juice, the environment, the energy the team has every day, it’s definitely different,” Gordon said. “I love it.”

Added Diggs: “Since I’ve been here, all of our games have been close. Tonight, we came out on top and we’ve been really resilient. You can tell these guys have the utmost confidence in themselves. I just want to bring that also. I’m proud and excited to be here.”

Both newcomers had key moments in the Seahawks’ thrilling 27-24 overtime victory over the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Gordon, the controversial wide receiver claimed off waivers on Nov. 1, made two catches on two targets from Russell Wilson — both coming on crucial third-down situations late in the game.

Gordon’s first catch, on a slant route, came with 3:12 left in the fourth quarter, a gain of 13 yards to the San Francisco 36, which helped set up Jason Myers’ go-ahead field goal with 1:45 to go in regulation.

On the third play of overtime, Wilson again turned to Gordon, who beat the coverage of Richard Sherman for a 14-yard gain.

“I was just being where I was supposed to be at the right time in the play, but most of the credit’s got to go to Russell,” Gordon said. “He put the ball so perfect that you just kind of hold your hands out and just squeeze on tight to it, you know.”

Gordon was asked about his budding relationship with his new QB afterward.

“We made eye contact a lot, so some plays I think we know — you would like to do this, but let’s maybe kind of (be) conservative, whatever it is, and be a team player,” he said. “We know we’re going to have opportunities coming up down the road. This game we had a few, but we backed out of them. You might have seen me going in and out of the game a lot. I think moving forward, we’re going to be able to build that continuity, that relationship, that rhythm and get into doing what we love to do — and that’s really make plays.”

Diggs made plays in his debut as the Seahawks’ free safety. In the third quarter, he intercepted a tippled pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and returned it 44 yards to the San Francisco 16, setting up Wilson and the offense for a touchdown three plays later.

Diggs was acquired in a trade with Detroit late last month, but had missed his first two games with the Seahawks while he rehabbed a hamstring injury. During his recovery, Diggs confirmed he had blood drained from his hamstring to try stimulate the muscle.

“It took me awhile to make my debut, so I just tried to give everything I’ve got out there tonight,” Diggs said. “I just want to earn the respect of these guys in the locker room and the coaches. For me, it’s a blessing.”

Pete Carroll was pleased with both newcomers’ debuts.

“Josh had two fine catches. It was the low ball catch on the third down that was incredible. That was a really good catch,” the Seahawks coach said. “You know, he didn’t get to do as much as he was hoping for, but he’ll be able to help us. He’s a great kid.

“Quandre,” Carroll continued, “did excellent. He had a great hit on a toss that went to their sidelines (and a) fantastic pic; it was great to see him out there. He really has played a lot of football, you can tell. He’s savvy, that helps us. I thought that he and B-Mac (Bradley McDougald) did a really nice job tonight back there.”