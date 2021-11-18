RENTON — Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf may have been in a fighting mood when he was ejected near the end of Sunday’s 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

But when he talked to coach Pete Carroll this week on the fight home and again Monday morning, Metcalf put up no argument, agreeing with Carroll that such incidents cannot continue.

“I’ve got to grow up,” Metcalf said frankly when he met the media at the VMAC Thursday, a session that seemed designed to illustrate that some messages had been received and some lessons learned.

Metcalf noted he’s had “three outbursts” this year, presumably also meaning a taunting call against the Colts and a fine he received for tussling with Marshon Lattimore of the Saints (for which he was not penalized). Each time, he said, he’s talked with Carroll, adding that “the conversation has always gotten better.”

“I’m a passionate player and I’m never going to back down from anything,” Metcalf said. “He understands that. But at the same time, I’m starting to become a leader on this team. I have to grow up and continue to get better. I know that I’m still a work in progress. I don’t like to use my age as an excuse, but sometimes I forget that I’m 23 years old. I have to continue to grow each day and the mistakes are going to get fixed.”

The NFL Network reported this week that Metcalf could get fined, but not suspended, for the incident against the Packers, in which he threw an openhanded punch at Green Bay’s Rasul Douglas and also grabbed/shoved Henry Black and Eric Stokes. After being ejected he then tried to re-enter the game by sneaking into the huddle.

Advertising

The penalty he received was his seventh of the season, including one for taunting, unsportsmanlike conduct and being ejected. Metcalf also had a profane Twitter interaction with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpes that Carroll also indicated he had talked to Metcalf about.

Carroll on Monday said of Metcalf: “The last thing he wants is for this to continue. He’s been really good for five or six weeks now, he’s just been playing ball and digging in. He wants to make sure that’s what his work stands for, so I’m anxious to see him come back out this week and get going.”

Metcalf said he feels opponents are trying to goad him into tussles more than ever this season — he said he dyed his hair aqua earlier this year to remind himself to try to keep cool on the field — and he said he understands he has to do a better job of keeping his emotions in check.

“I wouldn’t say there is a fine line, but I was doing it last year with (then New England cornerback) Stephon Gilmore and (Rams cornerback) Jalen Ramsey, so I’ve been doing it,” Metcalf said. “But I’m just under a tighter microscope right now. Everybody is watching me to see what I do and how I would react. I’m taking that into account every time I’m going into a game or preparing for a week where I’m being looked at. It’s just another challenge that I have to overcome.”

Metcalf said the frustration he unleashed at the end of the Green Bay game had been building but that he knows he shouldn’t have reacted the way he did.

“I felt I was being challenged,” he said. “And growing up is realizing that challenge and making the best decision for the team, not myself. Yes, it was brewing throughout the game, but some other factors led into that.”

Advertising

Defensive captain Bobby Wagner was among the players who tried to calm him down on the sidelines. Wagner on Wednesday said Metcalf reminds him of a young Richard Sherman and said he has no concerns that Metcalf’s issues could become a larger problem.

“I talked to Bobby, and he was like ‘you’re not the first person to do this on multiple occasions,’” Metcalf said. “Like I just said, I have to grow up, assume my role as a leader on this team, and look at myself in that aspect.”

Metcalf also raised some eyebrows with a comment to the media after the game about how to fix the offense saying “we’ve got to get the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays.”

Some inferred that Metcalf was unhappy with making only three receptions for a season-low 26 yards.

Last season, Metcalf set a Seahawks team record with 1,303 yards, averaging 81.4 yards per game. He is averaging 67.3 yards per game this season in what is a key year in setting himself up for a mega-contract — by rule, the Seahawks can offer him an extension after this year once he completes the third season of his rookie deal.

But Metcalf said Thursday he isn’t worried about his statistics.

Advertising

“It’s not numbers-wise this year for me,” Metcalf said. “It’s really bringing the younger guys along and like I said, just being a leader on this team. I’ve been here for three years now. I know what it feels like to win and I’m starting to see how it feels to lose. I’m helping the younger guys see that we still have to believe, and we still have to fight because we still have eight games, can still finish 11-6, and possibly win the division. We have to keep fighting and keep believing because it’s always brighter on the other side.”

And asked what has been the issue with the offense and how to fix it, Metcalf on Thursday offered a far more comprehensive answer.

“Not executing the plays that are being called,” Metcalf said. “Even if (offensive coordinator) Shane (Waldron) doesn’t call the right play, there are still answers. Russell (Wilson) is still a mobile quarterback that can extend plays. We have to get open and when our number is called, we have to make the play.”