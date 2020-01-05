PHILADELPHIA — Marshawn Lynch’s second-quarter run into the end zone, complete with a stutter step and spin move, might have taken longer than his postgame media interview Sunday night in the visitor’s locker room at Lincoln Financial Field.

And that’s OK. The Seahawks didn’t bring him back for his verbosity.

They brought him back to be a Beast, and that he was on that 5-yard second-quarter touchdown run in the Seahawks’ 17-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in their wild-card playoff game Sunday.

So, Beast, how’d you feel after that one?

“I feel good,” he said, closing out a 30-second media briefing that featured two questions about rookie receiver DK Metcalf and another about his preparation for the Seahawks’ playoff game in Green Bay next weekend (he plans to, uh, work out).

Lynch has two touchdown in two games since his return to the Seahawks.

“Great finish,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He hit one a week ago too, in great fashion as well. That was a great surge that he just wasn’t going to let them stop him. Was really fun to see.

Advertising

“I know everybody is enjoying the heck out of it and they should. He’s a classic and he’s doing his thing and he’s helping our football team win.’’

It was a rough day for the Seahawks rushing attack overall. Lynch had just seven yards on six carries, and rookie Travis Homer had 12 net yards on 11 carries.

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks with 45 yards on his nine carries.