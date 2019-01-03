Three former Seahawks were among the 15 modern-era finalists named Thursday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2019.

Steve Hutchinson, Kevin Mawae and Tom Flores will be joined in balloting Feb. 2 by Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey, Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch and Richard Seymour. Although previously eligible, Flores — who coached two Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles — and longtime defensive lineman Seymour are finalists for the first time.

Flores coached the Seahawks for three years after coaching the Raiders for nine years.

Hutchinson played guard for the Seahawks for five seasons. Mawae was a Seahawks center for four seasons.

Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalists Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL’s top draft consultant, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group. Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

Gleason gets Congressional Gold Medal

NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump has signed legislation awarding former New Orleans Saints and Washington State football player Steve Gleason the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress.

The 41-year-old Gleason has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and Congress sought to honor him for his work as an advocate for people with the paralyzing neuromuscular disease.

Gleason is the first NFL player to receive a Congressional Gold Medal.

He became famous for blocking a punt in 2006 on the night the Superdome reopened after Hurricane Katrina. He retired from the NFL in 2008 and was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.

He has since spearheaded efforts through the Team Gleason foundation to develop and provide technology to help ALS patients live longer, more fulfilling lives. Those include devices that track eye movements to help paralyzed people type words that can be transformed into speech. Gleason has used the technology to communicate, post messages on social media, address lawmakers from around the world and give motivational speeches to athletes.

Congress last year approved the Gleason Act, which provided funding to help ALS patients get such devices.

Notes

• The Browns are protecting Freddie Kitchens like he was a franchise quarterback, not a coach. While Kitchens waits for his interview to possibly become Cleveland’s head coach, the Browns have denied requests by other teams to interview their interim coordinator who brought out the best in rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield during the final eight games.

• Prosecutors in Tampa, Fla., have decided not to pursue a domestic-violence charge against Washington linebacker Reuben Foster, though the NFL continues to review the matter. Foster is on the Commissioner Exempt list, which prevented him from playing in games or practicing.