RENTON — It’s not just the flick of Geno Smith’s right wrist that is proving pivotal to the Seahawks’ surprising success this season, but also what he is wearing on his left one.

Specifically, Smith has been utilizing a play-call sheet on his left wrist, something coach Pete Carroll said this week he thinks has made a big difference.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll said during his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

That latter statement was a reference to former quarterback Russell Wilson, who typically did not use a play sheet on his wrist during his 10 years in Seattle, though he did at times, notably during his rookie season.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said Tuesday the team decided to make the change in the offseason.

Wristbands work typically by using a number or other short code representing a longer play call.

Waldron said being able to signal in the shorter code and Smith then translating that to the rest of the team can save a few valuable seconds.

“Having the wristband is something that we can always utilize, especially some of the calls that might get a little wordy,” Waldron said. “And really, it’s not for Geno’s ability to call the plays. It’s really for the quick transition from me giving him the play so I don’t have to regurgitate the entire thing and then he has to do it again. Different players have had different experiences (but) we have been able to utilize it, and it’s something that has been helpful throughout the course of this year just from a communication standpoint.”

That hasn’t necessarily resulted in Seattle playing more quickly this year.

According to Football Outsiders, Seattle ran a play every 26.68 seconds last year to 28.11 this year.

But what it does do is allow the team to get to the line more quickly and allow Smith and Waldron time to continue to communicate until the mic shuts off at 15 seconds. It also allows for additional time for Smith to assess the defense and make changes to overall play calls — a run instead of a pass, for instance — or in aspects within the play, such as a route for a receiver or a blocking assignment.

Coaches have continually cited Smith’s ability to handle such aspects of the game plan as a hidden key to the team’s offensive success, one notable example coming against the New York Giants when Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett changed an out route to a double move that resulted in a 33-yard TD for the go-ahead touchdown.

“I think it’s Geno’s understanding of the defensive structure as a whole,” Waldron said. “It’s not just with his reads in the pass game. He has a great understanding of the run game structures that we are seeing. So, different toolbox options that he has throughout the course of the game. He’s done a good job getting to those at the most critical times and getting us into positive plays throughout the film study throughout the week.”

Waldron said he’s worked in offenses that have both used a wristband system and those that haven’t, saying the Rams did not use wristbands during his four years there before coming to Seattle.

But he said “different people are used to different things” and he liked the idea of using it with the team’s quarterbacks this year saying he thinks it helps “in making sure we have a clean operation.”

“When we were talking in the offseason, that was one of the things that we brought up and the quarterbacks had talked through,” Waldron said. “… I think it was communication between the staff and the quarterbacks. Everyone having a little bit of input, feeling how they want to do it, and what’s the best thing for us at the end of the day.”

Haynes, Jackson could continue to split time

The Seahawks went with almost an even split of snaps at right guard against the Cardinals Sunday, with Gabe Jackson, who started, playing 37 snaps and Phil Haynes 34.

Waldron said that split could continue for a while, noting it may help keep each player, who have each dealt with varying injuries this year, manage staying rested and healthy for the long haul of the season.

“I think with Phil and Gabe, you have two guys that are capable starters at that position,” Waldron said. “So, they have both earned the right to be on the field, and I think it’s worked out well so far. I think with any other positions, it’s a long season. I think it’s a helpful thing for us right now. Each week, we’ll kind of see how that goes throughout the course of the games, but right now, you got those guys that are both playing at a starter level, so it’s good to get both those guys in, and it only helps us in the fourth quarter as guys are fresh.”

Notes

— The Seahawks practiced Tuesday but did not have to release an injury report. However, outside linebacker Darrell Taylor (hip) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (hamstring), who each missed Sunday’s game, took part in early conditioning drills open to the media.

— Seattle re-signed running back Godwin Igwebuike to the practice squad. He spent four weeks on it earlier this season. A spot was open on the practice squad after Bruce Irvin was signed to the 53-man roster last week.