What do you get when you mix a dash of overtime victory over the Rams and a sprinkle of a crucial Lions win?

A spot in the playoffs.

The Seahawks’ storybook season will continue as the team heads to the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 7 seed.

The Seahawks will visit divisional rival 49ers (No. 2 seed) on Saturday afternoon in a wild-card round matchup.

When: The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Watch: FOX will air the game Saturday.

Stream: Fans can stream all Seahawks games on NFL Plus and Yahoo! Sports regardless of mobile provider. FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and Fox Sports Live also provide live streaming. Don’t have a subscription? Many platforms offer free trials to new customers.

Listen: In-market fans who live within a 100-mile radius of Lumen Field can stream every Seahawks radio broadcast live on the Seahawks Mobile App and Seattle Sports Radio App. Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the game for Seattle Sports 710 AM, with Jen Mueller serving as sideline reporter, with the game also broadcast on KIRO News Radio 97.3 FM.

Seahawks.com, the Seahawks mobile app and Seahawks social media channels will share updates Saturday.

Advertising

“We’re really fired up about it,” coach Pete Carroll said on the Seahawks postgame show on KING 5 after the Seahawks finished 9-8. “It’s been hard, it’s been a challenge. We haven’t gotten it done the way we wanted to, yet here we are now and away we go.”

Sunday’s Seahawks win caps an up-and-down regular season in which the Seahawks won four games in a row to get to 6-3, then lost five of six before winning their last two to make the playoffs.

Seattle has lost to San Francisco, which won the NFC West despite losing its top two quarterbacks, in both games this season.

This playoff bid is the Seahawks’ 10th playoff berth in 13 seasons under Pete Carroll and John Schneider.