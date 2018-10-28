The Seahawks are playing loose and having fun these days, and it showed once again on Sunday, when the entire receiving corps decided to mime a baseball brawl to celebrate Tyler Lockett's touchdown.

DETROIT — So, about that baseball brawl touchdown celebration the Seahawks’ receiving corps staged following a Russell Wilson-Tyler Lockett scoring pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-14 win over Detroit.

No, it wasn’t a reference to any specific reference (one national website decided that it was nod to a famous 1993 Nolan Ryan-Robin Ventura fight).

And no, Wilson wasn’t really supposed to be in it.

“Oh he got in there?’’ asked Tyler Lockett with mock incredulity, when asked later about Wilson’s late involvement. “He must have been our first baseman.’’

Actually, Wilson later said, “I came in from the bullpen.’’

Regardless, it all seemed to epitomize the growing confidence and fun the Seahawks are having in a season that continued on a somewhat surprising upward trajectory with Sunday’s relatively easy win.

The NFL relaxed rules on end zone celebrations prior to the 2017 season, allowing for planned group celebrations. The Seahawks have pulled off a few already this season, such as two weeks ago in London re-enacting a scene from the 2002 movie Drumline.

But there’s no point in doing the same thing twice, and this week during meetings the receivers batted around another idea — doing something related to baseball.

“Because it’s the World Series (going on),’’ Lockett said.

As for whose idea it was, Lockett said, “We did it as a group. When one person brings an idea, everybody has to agree in the receiving room, so whenever we finally agree it’s, ‘let’s do this, let’s do that.’’’

The idea this week was a brawl because as Lockett said, “You see those every now and then on the ESPN highlights. So we decided to try and reenact it.’’

After Dickson scored, the players got in their places — Lockett pitching, Doug Baldwin batting, Jaron Brown catching and David Moore playing umpire.

Lockett hit Baldwin in the leg, prompting Baldwin to “rush the mound’’ at Lockett. Lockett then responded with a clotheslining of Baldwin.

And why was that?

“Because he hit me in the Drumline movie that we decided to play,’’ Lockett said. “So he was like, ‘You’ve got to hit me back.’’’

The other roles were more simple, and Moore had an easy explanation for why he decided to be the umpire.

“You know, I didn’t want to go all the way down into a squat,’’ Moore said. “I like what the umpire did, just sit back there and chill.’’

Wilson had seen the receivers practice it and came rushing in as the “fight’’ began to unfold.

“I was ready to go,’’ Wilson laughed. “But you know, it’s fun seeing the guys celebrating every game — those guys are making so many great plays.’’

Lockett said the receivers typically practice the celebrations during downtime at practice, typically when the defense is on the field and the offense on the sidelines, ands on Fridays, which tend to be lighter days.

“If the team doesn’t like it, we can’t do it,’’ Lockett said. “But a lot of guys were excited, so we went forward with it.’’