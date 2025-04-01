PALM BEACH, Fla. — The tush push lives, for now.

A vote on the most attention-getting rule change proposed at this week’s NFL’s annual meeting — banning the tush push — was tabled Tuesday.

It could be considered again in May, possibly with some tweaks.

Several reports stated an informal vote revealed a 16-16 tie. It needed 24 votes to pass.

If the comments of coach Mike Macdonald are any indication, the Seahawks were one of the 16 against banning the Tush Push, a play where teammates help push a ball carrier, usually in a short-yardage situation.

The Super Bowl champion Eagles have made the play their trademark.

“I think it’s a good play,’’ Macdonald said when he met with media Tuesday morning, before the league announced the results of rules proposals.

“I understand the positions people have with the health and safety of it. … That’s something that you have to kind of measure against any other football play that you see on a normal basis. But it seems to me like there’s enough plays where it feels like that isn’t the case right now. So I think it’s a good play and we’ve got to defend it and maybe we’ll execute it one day.”

Rich McKay, the co-chair of the league’s competition committee, said discussion on the play lasted roughly 30-40 minutes.

He indicated there was some objection to banning a play simply become one team — the Eagles — is good at it.

“Never like any discussion in any room to be projected toward a team or two,” he said.

McKay noted the play would have been illegal before 2004 when rules on pushing and pulling players were deleted “because it got harder for officials to officiate downfield what was going on.”

The league approved keeping the dynamic kickoff introduced last year but with a change to move the touchback spot to the 35-yard line from the 30. The hope is that it will dis-incentivize teams from kicking the ball into the end zone and settling for touchbacks and increase the number of returns. The league cited the average return in 2024 at the 28.8-yard line.

The league did not approve any changes to the onside kick portion of the rule meaning teams still have to declare their intent to try an onside kick but can only do so when behind and in the fourth quarter. The onside kick may also be considered again in May.

Macdonald said he was in favor of continuing to try to tweak the kickoff rule to make it a more viable play while continuing the emphasis on making it as safe as possible. NFL officials noted a significant decrease in concussions in 2024 from kickoffs, which was one of the reasons for introducing the change on a one-year basis a year ago.

“With these rules it’s not like you’re just throwing something out there and like, ‘It’s OK, this is clearly the way to do it and everybody else is a bunch of idiots and this is a bad rule,’” Macdonald said. “There are different ways you can take all these rules and it’s all about what you are trying to create in the game.

“… The kickoff is a great play and we’ve made it a safe play which is really cool. And so to me it’s like, ‘Let’s get more great plays in there.’ So however we decide to do it I think that’s the right direction. But we took a lot of momentum last year and in the conversations right now are how far do we want to take it and whatever we decide this morning will be a fun conversation and we’ll go to work on it.”

The NFL approved a change to the overtime role assuring each team will get at least one possession but will do so within a 10-minute quarter. That means a team could take 9:30 to score on the opening possession and the other team has only 30 seconds. The league cited that the average possession is roughly five minutes.

The league did not approve a change that would have eliminated the automatic first down on flags thrown for illegal contact or defensive holding.

Macdonald indicated he was in favor of that proposal not passing saying, “I think there are some unintended consequences with it right now. I’m good with how everything’s worked out.”

Macdonald hopes to hold joint practices again

The Seahawks held two days of joint practices against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville last August, and Macdonald said Tuesday he hopes to do something similar in training camp this year. The practices were held before the Seahawks and Titans played in a preseason game.

Macdonald said he hopes that the Seahawks may be able to do it twice — before a road game and a home game.

Plans can’t be made until the preseason schedule is set, which will likely happen in May.

The Seahawks will have two home preseason games and one on the road but they do not yet know opponents or dates.

Joint practices have become increasingly popular as a way for teams to get live work in against an opponent but to do so in a controlled setting and without the prying eyes of television cameras.

The Seahawks and Titans were able to set up situations that each wanted to practice against another team. Officials could blow quick whistles to try to hold down the potential of injuries.

Joint practices tend to mean fewer potential front-line players see action in preseason games.

Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll did not hold joint practices, saying he preferred to assess his players in the setting of a real game.