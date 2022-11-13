MUNICH — In the first NFL regular season game held in Germany, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoped to also achieve a little bit of on-field history — letting Tom Brady become the oldest player to ever catch a touchdown pass.

Alas, Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen, who was 2 years old when Brady won his first Super Bowl in 2002, wasn’t fooled.

And the savvy of the 23-year-old Woolen, combined with a slick field, prevented the 45-year-old Brady from not only scoring what would have been the first receiving touchdown of his career but breaking Jerry Rice’s record as being the oldest player to catch a touchdown pass.

Woolen swooped in to snare a pass from running back Leonard Fournette intended for Brady in the third quarter, a play that for a few moments looked as it if also might turn the game Seattle’s way, and might have made the decision to have Fournette throw to Brady look like one of the more dubious play calls in recent NFL History.

Instead, the Bucs held on to beat Seattle 21-16, and in that moment the play went from potential history to mostly hysterics.

“That would have been pretty fun,” Brady said. “I think I’ve had a few catches (three, actually, according to Pro Football Reference). Never had a touchdown, though.”

Brady is already the oldest player in NFL history to score a touchdown, rushing for one last season at the age of 44.

In the third quarter Sunday, the Bucs decided to try to let Brady add to a résumé already longer than any in the NFL with a play they also hoped would put away the Seahawks.

But first they had to set it up.

As Tampa Bay marched down the field, ahead 14-3, the Bucs lined up Fournette in the backfield and split Brady out wide on Woolen on a first-and-10 play from the 41. This time, there was no throw, with Fournette keeping the ball for a 2-yard gain.

After the play, Woolen joked around a bit with Brady.

“I was talking to Tom like ‘Why don’t they throw (you) the ball,’” Woolen said during his interview on the team’s postgame radio show. “And he started laughing.”

Five plays later, this time at the Seattle 22, the Bucs came out in the same formation, with Fournette in the wildcat and Brady split left.

Fournette took a couple little steps to the left to try to sell the play that much more before pulling up and throwing.

“They ran the wildcat again, and he was out there and I wasn’t paying no mind,” Woolen said. “But I knew he was there so I just bailed (turned and ran with him), and when I saw Leonard started to pass I just started bailing faster.”

As Woolen bailed faster, Brady began to slip, falling as the ball arrived. But it probably didn’t matter as the 6-foot-4 Woolen, who has a 42-inch vertical leap, jumped to grab the ball at the 6-yard-line for his fifth interception of the season, tying Michael Boulware (2004) and Earl Thomas (2010) for the most by a rookie in franchise history.

“I wasn’t very close today,” said Brady. ”Unfortunately that corner is a former college receiver who jumps a lot higher than me and is much more athletic. I was hoping to be wide open, and I probably was on the first one, and I think they were pretty clued in on the second one, and they said, ‘Cover him, cover him,’ and I was on the sideline and tried to yell, ‘Lenny, no!’ But it was too late, and the ball went up in the air and I was trying to just — whatever, jump up and knock it down, but I ended up falling on my face.”

Indeed, the Buccaneers could afford to laugh about it later even if in the moment it looked potentially disastrous.

Brady and Woolen got tangled as Woolen fell to the ground, and Brady was called for tripping, putting the ball at the 16.

Seattle then drove to the Tampa Bay 9 appearing set to get right back in the game, having kicked a field goal on its previous drive

Instead, Devin White forced a Geno Smith fumble and when Tampa Bay salted the game away late, the play became mostly a humorous footnote,

“Had he not slipped,” said Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles. “You would have seen his 42-inch vertical.”

Woolen said he and Brady chatted briefly about it on the next series.

“He was kind of laughing about it,” Woolen said.

From history to hysterics, indeed.