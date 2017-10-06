Seahawks QB Russell Wilson looked back to his old ways last week against the Colts. They'll need all of that and more Sunday against the resurgent Rams.

It’s not just the Rams who might not resemble the team they were the last time the Seahawks played them in Los Angeles, featuring a new coach, maturing quarterback and what is through four games the highest-scoring offense in the NFL.

So, too, will the Seahawks sport a different look than the Rams might remember from when they met last September in Los Angeles, a 9-3 Rams’ win that was as bleak of an offensive afternoon as Seattle has had in years.

”I’m glad Russell can run around this time,’’ coach Pete Carroll said this week. “That will be a little different.’’

The Seahawks, in fact, have boasted since the end of last season the impact it would make on their offense to get Wilson back to his usual running self this year after battling injuries throughout the 2016 season that started with the second half of the first game of the season.

But it seemed as if maybe Wilson needed a game or two this year to truly let loose and trust that he could really call on his legs to again do what they have always done.

Last Sunday’s 46-18 win over the Colts, though, featured the full Russell Wilson.

Getting the most attention was the full-steam-ahead 23-yard touchdown run that kickstarted Seattle’s 36-point second-half onslaught.

But dropping even more jaws in the Seahawks’ coaches’ room was a third-and-nine play to begin the fourth quarter, with Seattle still up just 32-18.

Getting pressured out of the pocket, Wilson scrambled around to buy time, at one point appearing to shoo left tackle Rees Odhiambo out of the way. Then as he moved to his left he finally spotted receiver Tyler Lockett, who had broken his route and was running to an open spot deep down the middle of the field.

As a defender closed, Wilson jumped and launched the throw from the Seattle 20, with Lockett catching it at about the Colts’ 33 for a 41-yard gain that was the longest of the night (you can see the play here) and most spectacular of the 21 passes he completed in 26 attempts.

It wasn’t a play Wilson could have made when injured last season. And it remains a play that Wilson is one of the few who can make when healthy.

“I think one of our coaches when watching the tape said he’d have lost his arm, his arm would have come off trying to make that,’’ said offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. “It’s a really special throw.’’

It was a play that called on all of Wilson’s unique traits — a trained habit to always have his head up and looking down field when scrambling, and a unique ability to make a cross-body throw on target of almost 50 yards that Wilson attributes in part to all of his years playing baseball.

“It takes really good torque to be able to get that ball out there,’’ Bevell said.

It’s the kind of play that also isn’t really coachable.

While Bevell says the Seahawks practice what to do when plays break down and Wilson begins scrambling, ultimately “they are just playing ball out there.’’

That also makes it virtually undefendable.

Veteran Colts’ cornerback Vontae Davis, a Pro Bowler in 2014 and 2015, tried vainly to break up the pass. TV cameras caught Davis flashing a look of “what the heck am I supposed to do about that?’’ as the play ended.

That Wilson appears back to his full 2012-15 self couldn’t be more timely as the Seahawks have usually needed all the escapability that Wilson can muster when playing the Rams — he has been sacked 39 times in 10 career games against the Rams, be it in St. Louis, Seattle or Los Angeles, the most of any opponent.

Many of the names who have terrorized Wilson through the years remain, notably end/linebacker Robert Quinn, who has sacked Wilson 10 times, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and nose tackle Michael Brockers. As the Rams have beaten Seattle four of the last six games it has usually been with those three leading a defensive front that has dominated the Seahawks.

But this time around, what the Seahawks may also need from Wilson is to simply keep pace with a resurgent Rams’ offense.

First-year coach Sean McVay, hired due to his work turning Kirk Cousins into one of the more productive QBs in the NFL with Washington the last three years, has quickly injected life into an offense that last year was the lowest-scoring in the NFL, scoring 21 or more points four times.

The Rams have scored 20 or more in all four games this year, and 35 or more three times, most impressively in a comeback 35-30 win at Dallas last Sunday.

Goff, a second-year player out of Cal who was the first overall pick in the 2010 draft, is second in the NFL in passer rating with seven touchdowns and one interception. And running back Todd Gurley is second in the NFL in rushing with 362 yards and also has 20 receptions for 234 yards.

That the Rams also started last year before falling apart and finishing 4-12 and firing Jeff Fisher has many wondering just how real their revival is.

A home game Sunday against the team favored to win the division they know will be their biggest test yet.

The Seahawks, who go out of their way to insist that no game is more important than any other, know that at least from an NFC West standpoint, this one looms as big as any they will play in a while. Win, and Seattle enters its bye week in a tie for first and knowing the Rams still have to come to Seattle on Dec. 17. Lose, and the Seahawks could be 2.5 games back of the Rams by the time they play another game.

“One of our main goals here is to win the division so obviously (a) divisional game, we want to set the tone because we want to be at the top of the division,’’ said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

But if they hope to come back to Seattle in first place, they plan to leave with one less piece of luggage.

Asked this week how well he felt in the 2016 loss, Wilson smiled and said “I moved like a bag of bricks.’’

As Sunday showed, he’s back now to simply displaying his full back of tricks.