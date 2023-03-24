We’re now through almost two weeks of the NFL free agent signing period.

And the frenzy has turned into a lull, as the first- and second-waves have passed with most of the big-money deals handed out.

As this week ended, teams were mostly signing one-year deals, either of the “prove it” nature to younger players, or of the “need-filling” nature to veterans.

So how have the Seahawks done?

As of early Friday, they’ve gained five players: defensive linemen Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones, linebacker Devin Bush, safety Julian Love and center Evan Brown.

They’ve lost six to other teams — receiver Marquise Goodwin (Browns), running backs Travis Homer (Bears) and Rashaad Penny (Eagles), defensive end L.J. Collier (Cardinals), linebacker Cody Barton (Commanders) and safety Johnathan Abram (Saints).

And they’ve cut three: defensive linemen Al Woods, Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson.

In what was maybe the biggest move, the Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith before free agency started.

And yes, one big question remains — will they bring back Bobby Wagner?

General manager John Schneider didn’t rule it out during his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM Thursday, saying they are continuing to talk and that the signing of Bush wouldn’t preclude it. But he also didn’t indicate it’s imminent, saying, “We’ll continue to speak with him and stay in touch and see how this goes.”

So, to another big question — how has Seattle done so far this offseason?

In the eyes of many who cover the NFL, pretty good.

Most assessments of NFL free agency have tended to look favorably on Seattle’s offseason, with those who hand out grades mostly giving the Seahawks A’s and B’s.

Here’s a quick sampling:

— Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com gave the Seahawks a B grade for their offseason moves so far, eighth best of all NFL teams.

His reasoning: “While the Giants tied themselves to Daniel Jones, the Seahawks are getting more wiggle room with their own 2022 breakout, wisely getting Geno Smith back at just $25M per year (15th among QBs) and retaining flexibility to add a successor in the draft. They also addressed longstanding holes up front by wooing ex-Broncos DL Dre’Mont Jones to be Pete Carroll’s defensive anchor.”

— Benjamin’s CBSSports.com teammate, Garrett Podell, was even more complimentary, giving the Seahawks an A.

Here’s some of what he wrote: “The Broncos are the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks. Dumping quarterback Russell Wilson on them in exchange for five draft picks and three players brought the Pete Carroll Era back to life in Seattle as they got unprecedented, immediate impact from their 2022 rookie draft class.

“… Seattle also has the fifth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft thanks to Wilson’s first-year flameout at Mile High Stadium, allowing them to potentially grab a quarterback of the future to learn under Geno Smith, who played like a top-five quarterback in 2022 en route to a three-year, $75 million extension this offseason. That contract puts the Seahawks in position to have some stability at the position while not sacrificing flexibility either.

“… Not to mention Seattle also took another key asset from the Broncos in defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, whom they signed on a three-year deal for $51.5 million on Monday, according to NFL Media. The 26-year-old has recorded a minimum of 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in every season since 2020 after shifting to the defensive end spot from defensive tackle after his rookie year in 2019. Last season, Jones had a career year with 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. The Seahawks are a good draft away from becoming a long-term contender in the NFC.”

— Vince Verhi of Football Outsiders gave the Seahawks an A for an overall grade, an A-plus-plus for having “used resources well,” an A for having a coherent plan and a B-plus for improving the roster.

Here’s some of what Verhi wrote: “Step 1 for Pete Carroll and John Schneider: Re-sign Geno Smith to an impossibly team-friendly deal. Smith’s three-year contract includes over $27 million dollars in guarantees, but his cap hit in 2023 is only $10.1 million. … Smith can earn a lot more by hitting performance-based incentives, but if he turns back into a pumpkin, the Seahawks can easily get out of the deal in 2024.

“Step 2: Take the money they saved on Smith and invest in their interior defense like they never have before. Multi-purpose lineman Dre’Mont Jones got $51.5 million over three years, a $17.1-million average that is the highest the Seahawks have ever paid for an outside free agent (though less than half that money is guaranteed). They also brought lineman Jarran Reed back from Green Bay, added linebacker Devin Bush from Pittsburgh, and signed former Giants defensive back Julian Love, who can contribute right away at safety or nickelback. (And they still had enough cash to upgrade at center, taking Evan Brown away from Detroit.) The release of defensive tackle Al Woods was a bit of a head-scratcher, but Seattle could use one of their 10 draft picks to replace him, perhaps with Georgia’s Jalen Carter fifth overall.”

— Pro Football Focus gave the Seahawks an A-minus for their free agent moves.

PFF assessed each move individually and said this about the signing of Jones: “The Seahawks’ interior defender unit ranked 24th in pass-rush grade in 2022, and that was with free agent Poona Ford on the roster. Seattle lands one of the top free agents on the market in Dre’Mont Jones, immediately adding juice up the middle. This goes to show the benefit of signing Geno Smith to a very team-friendly deal and also provides Seattle with a lot of flexibility in the draft, now with the No. 5 and No. 20 picks.

“Jones will be just 26 years old for the 2023 season and is coming off back-to-back seasons with pass-rush grades above 65.0 and at least 40 quarterback pressures. Seattle was more multiple up front in 2022, mixing in more odd fronts, which is what Jones is used to.”

— And Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News gave the Seahawks a B-plus and ranked them 15th overall.

Here’s what he wrote: “The Seahawks had to do some cap work under GM John Schneider but they got Smith back at a reasonable mid-market price to keep running the offense and also upgraded the defensive interior well with the pass-rushing Jones plus the returning Reed.”

So what does it all mean?

Not much, obviously. The Seahawks didn’t get very good grades this time a year ago for their offseason moves with everyone wondering who was going to play quarterback and how they’d survive without Russell Wilson. Benjamin, to name one, gave Seattle a C and PFF a “below average.” The Seahawks, as you may recall, responded by winning nine games and advancing to the playoffs as Smith became the breakout player of the season.

The 10 draft picks Seattle has next month will greatly influence both the perception of what the Seahawks have done, and how they’ll actually do in the fall.

But for a start to their 2023 season, most people seem to think it’s been a good one.