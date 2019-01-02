Had Dickson's dream of playing Australian Rules Football come true he may never have tried American football.

All the successes of Michael Dickson’s initial NFL season — earning the first Pro Bowl bid for a rookie punter since 1985 while setting a slew of Seahawks records and achieving cult status along the way — were rooted in his greatest disappointment.

And on a recent day at the team’s training facility, Dickson marveled at the twists of fate that led him to sitting in an NFL locker room and regarded as a budding star at his position at the age of 22.

If he’d been taken in the Australian Football League draft on that November day in 2014, he says, none of this would ever have occurred.

“Yeah, yeah, definitely,’’ he nods.

Nor, probably, would he be sitting there wearing a Seahawks uniform had he followed through with what was his original plan after not being drafted — to head to the University of Technology Sydney and get a business degree.

Dickson, in fact, had not only not been drafted but also hadn’t been selected for any AFL team’s “rookie list,’’ in which he would be a member of a team and could practice but not play.

Not being drafted, he said, wasn’t necessarily a surprise.

But not being on a rookie list, that was something else.

Dickson, a native of Sydney, had dreamed of playing Australian Rules football for years, and had been part of the Sydney Swans Academy since he was 13, part of the first group of players invited to join the academy when it was formed by the Swans as a way of building the sport and grooming teenage kids to become their future.

Dickson also played for years with other Australian Rules teams, mainly as a defenseman, while training in the academy with the Swans, one of the oldest, and of late most successful, AFL teams.

“There were years I would be on three or four teams,’’ Dickson said.

Suddenly, at age 18, came the splash-in-the-face dose of reality that his childhood dreams — he remembers first kicking an Aussie Rules football around when he was six – might already be dashed.

“So I was like ‘all right, time to get to school,’’’ he said.

The year leading into the draft had also been rough, he says, with some things happening that made him question where his future was headed.

“I kind of lost my love for it my last year,’’ he said.

So when he didn’t get drafted “I didn’t even look at it like a failure or anything,’’ he said. “I was like ‘all right.’ I was planning to have a year off of football and just focus on school.’’

But then a Plan B surfaced through what was also something of a serendipitous moment.

Nathan Chapman, a former AFL player who then had a brief stint with the Packers in 1994 and runs Prokick Australia, a program in Melbourne designed to help AFL players transition to American punting and kicking, was in Sydney to scout a player named Oscar Bradburn.

Dickson tagged along and did some kicking of his own, also earning an invitation.

But that also meant a big decision — moving the 550 miles or so from his home to Melbourne and taking a leap into the unknown.

A long talk with his parents helped him make the call.

“They said ‘let’s do it,’’’ he recalls. “’Let’s go to Melbourne.’ That was right on the same day that my first day of class started. I said ‘all right, I’m not going to class.’ Pulled out of the degree (program) and started training.’’

That led a few months later to a film sent to Texas, which suddenly had a need for a punter, a quick recruiting visit and another quick decision to uproot his life.

And nine months after thinking maybe he’d just go get a business degree, there Dickson was, kicking in an American football game for the first time in his life at Notre Dame Stadium.

Dickson could have kept at Aussie rules football, and Chris Smith, general manager of the Swans, says he still wonders what would have happened if he did. The 2014 draft was regarded as particularly strong, and all drafts of 18-or-so age men are crapshoots to an extent, anyway. Smith says Dickson just needed another year or two to develop.

“I’m confident he would have been a serious draft prospect (in later years) given the trajectory he was on,’’ Smith said. “He was definitely on the right path. But there were no promises.’’

When Dickson informed him he was giving it up to try punting, though, Smith thought it made all the sense in the world.

From his first day in the academy at age 13, Dickson had been the best kicker of the group, having at one point earned a Golden Boot award as the best kicker in his age group.

“He just had beautiful timing and then he had the ability to kick over a distance and really pinpoint it,’’ Smith said. “He just had a nice, natural kicking action from a very young age.’’

Dickson says he began honing it at age six in practices with his stepfather, Stephen Baum, who was a huge AFL fan.

“He was always teaching me how to hold it properly and I was just obsessed with it,’’ Dickson said. “Every chance I’d get I’d always say ‘can we go kick the ball? Kick the footie?’ and all that. Even at that age I was just obsessed with kicking a football.’’

He played soccer for a while but says the AFL was always his preference.

Kicking is a primary skill in the sport, both for scoring goals and in passing it from one player to another.

With the Swans, Dickson said “their whole thing was getting as many kick reps as you could and getting perfect it at and getting to practice early and kicking passes to each other as many as you could because the rep count obviously leads to skilled perfection.’’

An NFL football is shaped differently than the oval Aussie rules ball, and Dickson says there was a little bit of a transition when he switched sports.

But all the tricks unveiled along the way this season as Dickson set a Seahawks record for punting average (48.2) and net punting (42.5) while uncorking one punt of at least 50 yards or longer in all but one game can be traced to those AFL days.

“As far as just pure ability to just do something (kicking a football), I’ve never been around that, no,’’ says Seahawks special teams coach Brian Schneider, who has been coaching special teams at the college or NFL level since 1994.

Schneider has several times told the story of being sold on Dickson when attending his Pro Day at Texas last spring.

The Seahawks had seen his film, reviewed his stats. But on that day Schneider says he got a feel for what it would really be like to work with Dickson on a regular basis.

It was raining heavily, so many of the drills were held indoors. But that wasn’t going to work for Dickson, whose punts were just going to hit the ceiling.

Dickson, who had made the rare move for a punter of declaring early for the draft, offered to go outside anyway, no matter the conditions.

“He didn’t skip a beat,’’ Schneider said. “He was just booming away. Just to see the way he handled all of that stuff, I thought ‘this guy.’ That was pretty cool.’’

Schneider says Dickson has been the same way with the Seahawks — the only problem they have had is trying to convince Dickson to work a little LESS hard.

“He doesn’t want to stop,’’ Schneider said. “And there’s a time when you need to cut it down to save your leg and continue to be strong at the end of the week. That was always a big conversation with him that this isn’t college, where you are done after 11 games.’’

The season, and Dickson’s Seahawks career, hit its first little bump in the road last Sunday when he had one punt deflected and another blocked, which proved critical in allowing Arizona to hang around before Seattle finally pulled it out, 27-24.

Dickson responded exactly how Schneider expected, saying “As soon as something like that happens, I just want to get more and more punts. I want to go out there and punt right now.’’

Schneider says the problems were team-wide and have been fixed. Still, he knows Dickson is going to take it personally.

“He hasn’t had much adversity and so he was just trying to deal through that,’’ Schneider said. “And really, it’s good to talk about going into the next week — how do you let that affect that? What do you go through? It’s just the mental part. But he’ll do a great job with it.’’

As his history shows, he’s dealt with disappointment before and come out the other side.

“I’m so grateful,” he says, remembering the events of four years that led to his change of course in career “that it all happened.”