The Seahawks held off Russell Wilson and the Broncos for a season-opening statement win over their former quarterback of the past decade.

But, what exactly was Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett thinking?

Wilson may not have done the Broncos many favors with his clock management as he attempted an all-too-familiar game-winning drive, but Hackett opted to have Brandon McManus kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 from the Seahawks’ 46-yard line.

As expected, the reactions were swift and harsh for the first-year head coach on social media.

And they weren’t the only harsh reactions with former Seahawks Doug Baldwin and Richard Sherman tweeting their own reactions to Wilson’s first loss in another jersey.

Here’s how national media, fans and just about everyone are reacting to the Seahawks’ wild Week 1 win.

Hackett had 2 options:



1. Ask a guy who had already thrown for 340 yards to throw for 5 more.



2. Ask a guy whose career-long FG was 61 to make from 64.



He chose Option No. 2.



This will be hard to live down. — Chris Raybon (@ChrisRaybon) September 13, 2022

From our win probability calculator, @BryKno ran this:



Pass: 36.1% WP

Field Goal: 7.4% WP



Complete insanity. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) September 13, 2022

Shelby Harris with the postgame “let’s ride” 🤠😅 pic.twitter.com/3j8YsAp4ov — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 13, 2022

How do you not let Russ get u closer with multiple timeouts left — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) September 13, 2022

Letting 39 seconds run, taking a timeout, and attempting a 64-yard field goal (and then insisting on using your two timeouts and wanting the clock wound back after you fail) is about as bad as it gets in 2022. https://t.co/lM02BQrqh2 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 13, 2022

This. Exactly. Just completely inept https://t.co/YFjf7AYX26 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 13, 2022

Brandon McManus career history on 62+ yard FGs



62 yards – 2016 – MISS

62 yards – 2018 – MISS

63 yards – 2021 – MISS

64 yards – 2019 – MISS

64 yards – 2022 – MISS*

70 yards – 2021 – MISS



*tonight



THIS is what Nathaniel Hackett opted for instead of the $242M Russ on 4th & 5??? — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 13, 2022

“The fans were RIDICULOUS, the 12s were so good tonight” pic.twitter.com/giVWsnuxwE — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 13, 2022

Our model had it as a clear go at the conclusion of 3rd down.



After the clock ticked down to 20 seconds *and* Denver burned a timeout, it shifted to a very narrow FG preference: 29.8% to 29.1%. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 13, 2022

what’s the point of acquiring Russell Wilson if you don’t trust him to get a first down in this type of situation? — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 13, 2022

“They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.”



Geno Smith with a message 🗣 pic.twitter.com/R1EaKpW3Dt — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

You simply cannot let someone coach their first NFL game against the Seahawks. It’s too chaotic. The damage from even a single hour of Seahawks Exposure can warp an unready mind for the rest of their careers — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 13, 2022

Peyton Manning trying to call a timeout for the Broncos 😬 pic.twitter.com/AjkgMUZVbL — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 13, 2022

They wrote me off..but I didn’t write back 😆 Ok Geno — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 13, 2022