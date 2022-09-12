The Seahawks held off Russell Wilson and the Broncos for a season-opening statement win over their former quarterback of the past decade.
But, what exactly was Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett thinking?
Wilson may not have done the Broncos many favors with his clock management as he attempted an all-too-familiar game-winning drive, but Hackett opted to have Brandon McManus kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 from the Seahawks’ 46-yard line.
As expected, the reactions were swift and harsh for the first-year head coach on social media.
And they weren’t the only harsh reactions with former Seahawks Doug Baldwin and Richard Sherman tweeting their own reactions to Wilson’s first loss in another jersey.
Here’s how national media, fans and just about everyone are reacting to the Seahawks’ wild Week 1 win.
