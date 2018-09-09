There weren't many bright spots in the Seahawks' defeat to the Denver Broncos, but the rookie punter was — once again —something to cheer about.

Some quick grades from a game that the Seahawks may be kicking themselves about all season, a 27-24 loss to Denver.

QUARTERBACK

Russell Wilson was in far from peak form. He twice ran himself and took significant losses on sacks, then also threw an interception in the third quarter. Wilson didn’t run much with just five yards on one carry. And his fumbled snap on the last possession was a killer.

Grade: C

RUNNING BACK

Not totally the day here the Seahawks would have hoped for. Chris Carson had one spectacular 24-yard run. But otherwise, the running game was fairly non-existent — and Carson also lost a fumble and dropped a pass. And it was a rough debut for first-round pick Rashaad Penny, who had just eight yards on seven carries.

Grade: C-minus.

WIDE RECEIVER

The worst news here was the loss of Doug Baldwin to a knee injury in the first half. It also wasn’t great that the Seahawks appeared on some key occasions to have trouble getting open. Jaron Brown was just about invisible.

Brandon Marshall at least had a nice day, finishing with three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Grade: B-minus.

TIGHT END

Dissly, Dissly, Dissly! Will Dissly, the former UW Husky, was the breakout star of this one with his early receptions. But the Seahawks didn’t get the overall blocking they needed.

Grade: B-plus.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Six sacks obviously looks really bad. But on at least three of the sacks, Wilson could have helped by getting rid of the ball more quickly — or at all. The running game woes are may be more worrisome

Grade: D.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Seattle played the run okay in the middle of the game but looked worn down at the end. And the pass rush was spotty throughout.

Grade: C.

LINEBACKER

Bobby Wagner led a stout run defense and the Seahawks defense stiffened after they made a subtle personnel change, with Austin Calitro playing weakside linebacker on obvious run downs and Shaquem Griffin entering in the nickel. Griffin started the game but struggled early.

Grade: C.

SECONDARY

Boy, did Earl Thomas make a difference — the Broncos gained 119 yards on the 10 plays he sat out. Tre Flowers had some struggles but also hung in there well enough. It could have been worse.

Bradley McDougald had two interceptions but Seattle’s run defense was lacking at key times in which you couldn’t help but wonder what Kam Chancellor would have done.

Grade: C.

SPECIAL TEAMS

A lot good — Michael Dickson’s punting, solid coverage — and some bad — Sebastian Janikowski’s two misses on a field goal attempt in the first half and not much in the return game.

Dickson’s good ultimately outweighed the bad, though, with Denver having to navigate a lot of long fields.

Grade: B.