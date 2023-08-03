RENTON — So, about that two-day holdout at the beginning of Seahawks training camp for rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon?

“Just a couple business things we had to handle on the business side,” Witherspoon said Thursday, the first time he talked to reporters during training camp. “It was nothing, really.”

The reported impasse was over the timing for his payout of his more than $20 million signing bonus on his slotted four-year rookie deal, with the team thought to have held firm to its stance of spreading out the checks some, whereas Witherspoon’s side wanted it all at once.

But once he signed, Witherspoon said, bygones were bygones.

“I was really happy (to get on the field),” said Witherspoon, who was the fifth overall pick in the draft out of Illinois. “The team was also happy, too. They welcomed me with open arms. Nothing personal or anything against me or stuff like that. Just really happy to be back with the guys.”

Also much ado about nothing, he said, is the debate about where he has been lining up since he returned to camp last Friday.

The thought when he was drafted was that he would compete with Michael Jackson for the left cornerback spot, opposite last year’s rookie sensation Riq Woolen on the right side.

But after playing there for much of the offseason program — though limited early on due to a hamstring issue — the team began using Witherspoon in the nickel during minicamp in June.

“Coach said, ‘We want to try you at nickel today, get you some reps today, see how you feel,'” Witherspoon recalled of the conversation he had then. “They asked me, ‘How do you feel?’ at the end of the day, was I comfortable with it? And I was.”

That led to the continued usage of Witherspoon as the primary nickel corner once he hit the field last Friday.

For now, coaches are saying that Witherspoon could still end up on the outside, and that the move to nickel isn’t permanent, but it is an attempt to get their best three corners on the field in their best roles. They also want to get Witherspoon in the middle of the field more, where his physicality, playmaking and tackling ability could be utilized more.

But the last few days have seemed to indicate that the move could be permanent — at least for this season.

Witherspoon again worked with the No. 1 defense throughout practice at nickel, ahead of last year’s starter Coby Bryant, who worked with the second team.

Coach Pete Carroll said later that Bryant is still recovering somewhat from a toe injury that held him out for most of the spring and is being limited to playing just “65% of the snaps.”

Still, Carroll raved about how Witherspoon has played in the nickel, comments that didn’t seem to dissuade the idea he will stay there, seemingly indicated by the Seahawks also giving Bryant some snaps at safety.

“He does things kind of naturally right,’’ Carroll said of Witherspoon. “Before we’ve even had a chance to get through all of the assignments and stuff like that. He has a real feel for things. So, he’s made really quick progress right there. We’ll get a good look at him (during Friday’s mock game) and see where we are. … He’s aggressive, he’s a playmaker, he’s looking for plays to make and it’s a good spot for him in that regard. So we will see how that goes.”

Witherspoon certainly looked like a natural on the final play of Thursday’s practice, when he was matched up in the slot against fellow rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a fourth-and-goal play from about the 2. Quarterback Geno Smith rolled out after the snap and looked to target Smith-Njigba. But Witherspoon had him tightly covered, and Smith ended up sailing a desperation pass out of bounds over the head of receiver Cody Thompson.

A few have questioned using the fifth overall pick at a spot that, in theory, doesn’t see the field on every play, but the team could use Witherspoon outside in some packages and inside in others to have him on the field for every snap.

And Carroll noted how valuable the nickel spot is becoming with all of the various responsibilities the job has, notably being closer to the box to defend against the run — something that was a specific issue for the Seahawks last season.

“There’s so many more assignments that are intricate to the running game that aren’t part of the corner position,’’ Carroll said. “Being in an area where he gets to pressure as well — he’s got blitz-pick-up stuff, he’s got all kinds of things that he has to do.”

And Witherspoon insisted Thursday that whatever the team desires is fine with him.

“Nickel is actually kind of fun,’’ he said. “So I’d be totally OK with that. We just totally go out there and compete in the back end. Either way, we’re kind of all interchangeable, so it’s not really (that) everyone has a specific spot.”

Carroll insisted Witherspoon could still get into the mix on the outside, even if in the practices open to fans and the media he has appeared to play solely inside.

“He’s right in the battle,’’ Carroll said. “We’re just logging reps right now. Tre Brown and Mike have done really well (at left and right corner). Tre has had a terrific first week. There’s no rush. We’re just letting guys play and get their play time. He’s doing fine in terms of competing for it, though.”



What the team also felt was fine was a hit Witherspoon levied on receiver Dee Eskridge on Tuesday that led to a little of the finger-pointing and jawing that arises in camp — but that also seemed to get a rise out of the rest of the Seahawks defense.

“Nothing personal,’’ Witherspoon said. “We were just fired up to have the pads on.”