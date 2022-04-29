If Seahawks drafts through the years have often raised a skeptical eyebrow from observers, their latest may not.

Seattle’s first pick in the 2022 draft — Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross, taken ninth overall — was almost unanimously praised by draft analysts, drawing mostly A’s and B’s, though at least one somewhat dissenting voice could be heard.

Of course, the story of Seattle’s 2022 draft is far from written as the Seahawks are scheduled to make seven more picks in the final six rounds, and what Seattle does with those will heavily influence the final perception of the draft.

But for now, if the Seahawks are looking for a chip on their shoulder based out of draft grades — such as the infamous F that greeted the 2012 class and, to the end of the Seattle careers of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, seemed to serve as a rallying cry — they’ll have to look elsewhere.

Here’s a sampling of grades of Seattle’s pick of Cross.

Grade: A.

Comment: “The Seattle Seahawks probably didn’t expect Cross to be available with the ninth overall pick. He certainly looked like a strong option for other franchises earlier in the process. But the first offensive tackle didn’t come off the board until the sixth overall pick, which pushed Cross down the board.



This selection isn’t just good value. The Seahawks couldn’t have gone in any other direction. The previous statement may seem hyperbolic, yet both of Seattle’s starting tackles remain available in free agency. Maybe Brandon Shell returns, but Duane Brown certainly won’t after general manager John Schneider drafted the veteran left tackle’s replacement.



Obviously, quarterback remains in question. The Seahawks don’t have an answer at the game’s most important position. But the Seahawks now know they can protect whichever quarterback takes snaps this fall.”

Grade: Very good.

Comment: “Seattle snags PFF’s OT1 and the last of the top tier of offensive tackles available without having to trade up. Cross has been billed as the top pass protector in the group, and his 84.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in a pass-happy Mississippi State offense last year backs that up. He’s no slouch in the run game, either. Cross earned positive grades in the run game at a top-four rate and played in several different offensive schemes during his career at Mississippi State. He fills a clear area of need for the Seahawks with Duane Brown and Brandon Shell both hitting free agency.”

Grade: B-plus.

Comment: “Cross has had tons of pass-blocking reps over the past two seasons, and the former five-star recruit showed significant improvement from 2020 to ’21. The two-year starter has plus length (34 ½” arms), athleticism, balance and hand placement. All of his starts have been at left tackle, and he provides the Seahawks with an immediate upgrade there as a day one starter. Cross was my ninth-ranked prospect, but many expected him to be off the board before this.”

Grade: A.

Comment: “The Seahawks have liked Cross for a while as their replacement for left tackle Duane Brown so it came down to whether they were interested enough in a quarterback early to replace Russell Wilson. Although Ekownu and Neal separated from him as big-time blockers, Cross is a mighty force in his own right with the right combination of run push and pass protection for what Seattle wants offensively under John Schneider.”

Grade: B.

Comment: “They had a glaring hole at left tackle, so they had to get a left tackle. With the run on them, they end up with a player who is good in pass protection but needs work in the run game. If Seattle wants to run it better, they picked the wrong tackle. But he is good at protecting the quarterback.”

Grade: B.

Comment: “The Seahawks addressed the biggest hole on their roster with Cross, whose initial quickness, lateral agility and balance made him the most polished pass blocker in this draft class. With the vast majority of his run blocking coming out of the two-point stance at Mississippi State, Cross will need some work in Seattle’s anticipated run-first offense — but at just 21-years old, his upside is undeniable.”

Grade: C-plus.

Comment: “We have no problem with this pick. Cross wasn’t our favorite OT prospect, but he has sweet feet and is a natural pass protector, even as a redshirt sophomore. But as a run blocker? We just don’t know. Is Pete Carroll going to start slinging the rock now that Russell Wilson is gone? It’s a departure from the type of tackle the Seahawks typically have gone for.”

Grade: B.

Comment: “Cross (6-foot-5, 307) started 22 games at left tackle in the past two seasons in Mike Leach’s pass-heavy scheme. Per Brugler, 78.9% of Cross’ college snaps were pass-blocking plays. Last year, Cross allowed just two sacks and no QB hits on 719 pass-blocking snaps. Even though Cross didn’t run block a lot, he looked capable of developing there.

The Seahawks went into the draft with arguably the worst tackle situation in the NFL. Here, they get a good prospect who plays a premium position. They have a lot of work to do, but this is a step in the right direction.”