RENTON — John Turbin dug through the back of his closest Tuesday morning and found the size XL No. 24 Seahawks jersey he had hidden away a few years ago, shortly after Seattle’s iconic running back, Marshawn Lynch, left the team.

The jersey doesn’t fit like it used to — that’s a good thing, after Turbin shed some 50 pounds — but it just feels right, doesn’t it?

“This (jersey) was out of the rotation for awhile,” said Turbin, a Renton resident and lifelong Seahawks fan. “It’s back in now.”

Beast Mode is back too, and few athletes in Seattle sports history have galvanized a city quite like Lynch has after he came out of semi-retirement to sign with the Seahawks on Monday.

Perhaps the only other comparison is Ken Griffey Jr. — another No. 24 — when he came back to the Seattle Mariners a decade ago to finish his Hall of Fame major-league career.

But the drama and the timing of Lynch’s comeback make this one of the most pleasant surprises ever for Seattle sports fans.

And it is a crucial reunion for the Seahawks, who have been devastated this month by season-ending injuries to their top three running backs, two of which happened in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Lynch hasn’t played in an NFL game in more than 14 months, but that’s largely irrelevant for this team and this fanbase this week as the Seahawks prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers, their biggest rivals, with a chance to clinch the NFC West championship in the final game of the regular season Sunday night at Century Link Field.

“I think he’s the only guy who can pull this off,” said Seahawks tight end Luke Willson, one of four Seahawks still on the roster who played with Lynch on the Super Bowl teams in 2013 and ’14. “I’m sure the city is buzzin’ right now, and it should be. It’s going to be really exciting on Sunday to see ’24’ rolling.”

K.J. Wright, one of the Seahawks’ veteran linebackers, sat at his locker inside the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on Tuesday and tried to imagine what the reception will be for Lynch before Sunday’s game against the 49ers. The Seahawks’ defense is scheduled to be introduced before this game — the offense and defense alternate introductions each home game — but Wright liked the idea of Lynch getting introduced, just so the home crowd can get revved up that much more.

“You can’t write the story any better than this,” said Walter Jones, the Seahawks’ Hall of Fame left tackle. “I think this is going to be great for the city. Come Sunday, I think this amplifies the game even more.

“If you see him out there, running like the same old Marshawn Lynch, now that’s going to inspire everybody else. Hopefully this can get us over the hump against the 49ers on Sunday.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday he was not surprised by the fan reaction — overwhelmingly positive, of course — to Lynch’s return.

“He’s impacted a lot of people around here who love the Seahawks. He’s been something very special,” Carroll said. “So I’m thrilled for the fans that are having fun with it. I’ll be really thrilled if he knocks out about 110 (yards) in the ballgame.”

Lynch wore his old practice jersey and went through a light workout with teammates on Tuesday afternoon at the VMAC. In classic Lynch fashion, he stopped for a media interview … for about 10 seconds.

“Happy holidays. Merry New Year,” he said. “You all have a great day. It’s a great feeling to be back.”

From a retail point of view, Lynch has never really left Seattle.

While other players’ gear has been deeply discounted on the Seahawks Team Pro Shop website —Earl Thomas III, Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin — Lynch’s jersey are still on sale at nearly full price. You will still pay, at the most, $148.99 for an Elite Steel Blue Team Color Jersey and at the least, $95.99 for a Youth Game Lights Out Black Jersey.

Lynch just never got tossed into the discount bin. Instead, they just sold out after Lynch went to the Raiders, and were never replenished.

So when people showed up at the Seahawks Pro Shop at Renton Landing Tuesday morning, eager to suit up in jerseys bearing Lynch’s No. 24, well, there was nothing to buy.

“It’s been a long time since I saw one,” said Kate Bules, who has worked at the store since June. “And I’m sorry about that.”

People came in right after the store opened Tuesday morning, looking for Lynch gear.

“Almost everybody is asking,” she said. “They just really want one, and they’re all super-excited about him coming back. They want to be ready to go.”