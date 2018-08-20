In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Jon Ryan endeared himself to Seahawks fans everywhere. When news of his release spread on Monday, thousands of fans took to Twitter to say 'thank you' to Seattle's "Ginger Ninja."

Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

It’s not often that the release of a punter engenders the outpouring of emotion that blanketed social media on Monday morning, after Seahawks punter and fan favorite Jon Ryan tweeted goodbye to Seahawks fans.

The Seahawks released their veteran punter after two strong showings by rookie and fifth round draft pick Michael Dickson in the first two preseason games.

Ryan is now free to ply his trade elsewhere, but the red-headed punter with the sarcastic wit to match his comedian wife will forever remain a favorite among Seahawks fans — many of whom took to social media to say goodbye, share photos and memories of Ryan and thank Ryan for his time with the team.

Here’s a sampling of some of the more interesting “thank you” tweets from Seahawks fans.

Stefanie Loh: sloh@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @StefanieLoh.