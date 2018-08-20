In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Jon Ryan endeared himself to Seahawks fans everywhere. When news of his release spread on Monday, thousands of fans took to Twitter to say 'thank you' to Seattle's "Ginger Ninja."

It’s not often that the release of a punter engenders the outpouring of emotion that blanketed social media on Monday morning, after Seahawks punter and fan favorite Jon Ryan tweeted goodbye to Seahawks fans.

The Seahawks released their veteran punter after two strong showings by rookie and fifth round draft pick Michael Dickson in the first two preseason games.

Ryan is now free to ply his trade elsewhere, but the red-headed punter with the sarcastic wit to match his comedian wife will forever remain a favorite among Seahawks fans — many of whom took to social media to say goodbye, share photos and memories of Ryan and thank Ryan for his time with the team.

Here’s a sampling of some of the more interesting “thank you” tweets from Seahawks fans.

Punters are people too! You'll always be a fan favorite, thanks for your commitment to the Hawks #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/0jFqJU2MOz — Elias Whitefoot (@whitefoot93) August 20, 2018

Thank you for everything, Jon. You'll always be our Ginger Ninja. And we'll always have this. pic.twitter.com/opmBH63oKL — Andrew Seaton (@_DrunkViking) August 20, 2018

you'll never buy your own beer in Seattle. Happy trails. — TheMezcalJones (@TheMezcalJones) August 20, 2018

We still love ya Jon Ryan! Will never forget the NFC Championship vs Packers. pic.twitter.com/usNwtLQat8 — Connor Mitchell (@ConnorHawks12) August 20, 2018

Jon Ryan to the ring of honour asap! — Eric (@CANHawk1) August 20, 2018

Name should be changed to #JonLegendRyan — Coach Joshua Lovern (@joshualovern87) August 20, 2018

After you threw that TD in the NFC Championship and flashed the belt sign to the Packers….We all knew then you were the Peoples Champion!

Thank you for your time as a Seahawk! One of my all time favorites !!!!!!! — WallydaWg (@MWollin90) August 20, 2018

Without a doubt my favorite Hawk and the best thing to ever come out of Canada pic.twitter.com/ekwgwZcJq3 — Riley Flynn (@rileyflynn_) August 20, 2018

My family named our dog after you. No really, he's a red heeler and his name is Jon Ryan, JR for short. We will always love our ginger Canadian who reminded us that #PuntersArePeopleToo — Emily Duke (@missemilymduke) August 20, 2018

Jon Ryan (JR) in the front, with his little bro Xander. A ginger dog named after a ginger legend pic.twitter.com/LS0SIn2eFv — Emily Duke (@missemilymduke) August 20, 2018

Love ya Jon! You've been such a great person and player to represent the Seahawks. Good luck in the next chapter of your life. Once a Hawk, always a Hawk! pic.twitter.com/QhrxMwAelK — Aaron Garrett (@AGarrett90) August 20, 2018

@JonRyan9 thank you for all you did for the Seahawks though you have left the Hawks I truly will never forget meeting you at the rainiers game that August night in 2016 pic.twitter.com/aOTLipjfE7 — Logan Werner (@logster253) August 20, 2018

Executor of the greatest fake kick-to-TD-pass ever. I hope we see you in the Ring of Honor someday. — *IfediWAP* #GoHawks (@SMBLOB) August 20, 2018

Making me cry Jon. That was extremely well written and the fans love you. You will forever be a Super Bowl Champion and the first ever in Seattle. You have so much to be proud of and we thank you for everything you've accomplished on and off the field in Seattle! — Sonics Faithful (@Jome20) August 20, 2018

U already died a Seahawk pic.twitter.com/1ZNyByU7zI — Evan Adelman (@Eadelman25) August 20, 2018