As the Seahawks prepare to play the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday, the predominant storyline this week has been Bobby Wagner’s first game against his former team.

Wagner has a Hall of Fame resume and is one of the most beloved players the Seahawks have had over the past decade.

But the Seahawks released Wagner in March in part because of their confidence in emerging linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who is drawing strong reviews in his first season as Wagner’s successor.

“He continues to grow as the time goes by here, where he’s really commanding what we are doing on defense,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week. “He still has more growth. He still has more experience to gain, but he’s such a good football player. He’s so well equipped. He’s so fast, explosive, instinctive, all of those things. … He’s running the show out there.”

Indeed, Brooks was given responsibility of relaying the defensive play calls to teammates on the field this season, a job Wagner had held for the better part of a decade in Seattle. In between each snap, Brooks will receive the play call into his helmet headset from first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, and it’s Brooks’ job to make sure his teammates are lined up properly before each play.

It was a big adjustment for the 24-year-old middle linebacker coming into the season.

“Naturally, as time goes on, it’s a good challenge,” Brooks said recently. “I would say it’s a challenge to be a signal caller, call the plays, get everyone lined up and go play fast. It can be a challenge as far as stamina, having to yell every game, just taking control and command, and also being an emotional leader out there. The times that adversity hits, you have to get guys back lined up, get them right, and get their heads right to get them in position to play.”

Brooks, the Seahawks’ first-round pick in 2020, ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 122 tackles through 11 games. He finished second in the league last year with 184 tackles.

Folks around the league have taken notice. In Pro Bowl voting results released this week, Brooks leads all NFC inside linebackers with 46,300 votes. (Seahawks QB Geno Smith and cornerback Tariq Woolen also lead the NFC at their respective positions.)

Brooks is seeking his first Pro Bowl selection.

“He’s a baller, and he eats,” Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton said. “The numbers speak for themselves, but it’s also his leadership qualities. That presence and energy that he has on the field, you can see it on the field, you can see it on tape and you can see when you guys are around him. That is awesome for Jordyn.”

The Seahawks, at 6-5, are looking to end a two-game losing skid and re-enter the NFC playoff picture. Their run defense has been scrutinized the past two weeks, in losses to Tampa Bay and Las Vegas, particularly after the Josh Jacobs ran for a franchise-record 229 yards in the Raiders’ wild walkoff victory over the Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks figure to have an easier time against the depleted Rams (3-8), who will be without QB Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, among others. Still, the Seahawks will need more from Brooks and Barton if they hope to turn things around on defense.

“They’ve been really active,” Carroll said this week. “I think Cody might have played his best game last week. He was making plays and was around it, but he was active the week before also. They’re so connected to the scheme. They’re doing fine, I like the way those guys are playing. There are fits that they can do better and things they can help us on for sure, but I like the way those guys are playing. The most aggressive they’ve been all year was in the last couple of weeks.”