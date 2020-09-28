It was the touchdown-turned-touchback heard ’round the world.

But while DK Metcalf’s mental mistake took Twitter by storm in the moment, it was yet another tour de force by Russell Wilson that commandeered most of the national headlines about the Seahawks after their Week 3 win.

It helped that Wilson went back to Metcalf in the game’s biggest moment for a shot at redemption. But Wilson’s record-breaking day — and another frantic finish — was always going to be too ridiculous to ignore.

Here’s what the national media had to say about Wilson’s performance and the Seahawks’ win over the Cowboys.

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman crowned Metcalf one of Week 3’s winners, despite his galling fumble.

Metcalf was the goat of the week. What a fool! Look at Leon Lett with a gym membership. But the game didn’t immediately end when Diggs popped the ball out of Metcalf’s hand. In fact, the Seahawks played a bonkers game for what seems like the 438th straight week. Seattle took a 30-15 lead, gave up 16 straight points, and then won—on Wilson’s fifth touchdown of the game, a 29-yard bomb to Metcalf. There’s a reason Metcalf wasn’t instantly benched after his massive mental error, as the tryhards of Twitter demanded. He’s 6-foot-4, has 32-pack abs, and can run a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. … I’m guessing he’ll never make the same mistake he made Sunday again, after the shame of such a public failure. But I have a funny feeling this won’t be his last game-winning touchdown.

MMQB’s Albert Breer still sees Wilson as the man to beat for MVP through three weeks.

Advertising

Above and beyond the simple outcome, Wilson knew Metcalf would come up big for him, the same way he knew Olsen would, the same way we all seem to know now that the 31-year-old Seahawks quarterback is going to make every play he needs to in these spots. He won in Atlanta. He beat Cam Newton and the Patriots. He outdueled Dak. In doing so, as we’ve all readied to watch the last two MVPs duel tonight in what may be the most anticipated game of the regular season, Wilson was busy serving notice on Sunday—he’s playing as well as he ever has, too, and is more in command than he’s ever been. The result? Through three weeks, when it comes to this year’s MVP, the two guys playing tonight, and everyone else, are chasing him.

For The Win’s Andy Nesbitt doesn’t imagine Wilson will slow down anytime soon.

The Seahawks’ QB is off to a historic start as his 14 TD passes is the most through a team’s first three games of the season, a record that used to be held by Mahomes. He could have even had a sixth TD pass in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys if D.K. Metcalf didn’t have a brain fart near the goal line. Russell is now 31 years old, which seems ancient compared to Mahomes and Jackson. But right now he’s still in his prime (QBs seem to have a really long prime these days) and he’s playing for a team that is probably the No. 1 team in the NFL right now. … So while you hear the praises of Mahomes and Jackson being sung today, don’t forget about the “old” guy in the Pacific Northwest. Because right now he’s on an absolute tear and I don’t see him slowing down at all this season.

The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz writes that “the Russell Wilson takeover has officially begun.”

The Seahawks aren’t driven by the Legion of Boom anymore, nor by a Marshawn Lynch–led run game. Instead, they’ve found a different way to win: by leaning on their 31-year-old quarterback. Wilson’s parabolic touchdown passes, ridiculous ability to extend plays with his legs, and constant calmness amidst chaos has the Seahawks looking like the most well-oiled of the NFL’s many passing machines. This Seattle offense doesn’t have the gravitas of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, or the magic of Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, or the revolutionary status of Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, but no offense has looked better—or more effortless—through three weeks. Wilson is already commanding MVP buzz, which means diddly squat in September, but the changes to Seattle’s offense are real and spectacular, and this team looks like a bona fide Super Bowl contender.

CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker says the reason the Seahawks won and the Cowboys lost was simple: It came down to Wilson.

Advertising

The rallying cry for (Wilson’s) MVP bid is as justified as it’s ever been, and it helped to see him run up against a Dallas secondary that’s without two starting cornerbacks — both on injured reserve — which made it that much more difficult to stop both Metcalf and Lockett. So by the time Lockett reeled in his third touchdown catch of the game, it was a foregone conclusion Prescott would have to be the one to again save the day for the Cowboys, and he’d have to do it with a patchwork offensive line that had so much trouble it forced Mike McCarthy to move All-Pro right guard Zack Martin to right tackle. … Credit the Seattle defense for doing their job just enough, but the reason the Seahawks won is the guy wearing the No. 3 jersey.

USA TODAY’s Jarrett Bell writes that the Seahawks have become the ultimate finishers.

Last year, (the Seahawks) won 11 games (including the playoffs) that were determined by one score or less, and the pattern has continued these past couple of weeks. They have become the NFL’s ultimate finishers. … Just like the previous week against the Patriots, it was left up to the Seattle defense to preserve the win. Last week, the Seahawks stuffed Cam Newton on the 1-yard line on the game’s final play for a serious “whew!” moment. This time, with Neal in the game as an emergency option because All-Pro safety Jamal Adams was sidelined by a groin injury, they had to shut the door after Dallas drove to the Seahawks’ 22-yard line. … The closer mentality is undoubtedly contagious.