RENTON — It’s all happened so quickly for Kenneth Walker III.

In a matter of weeks, the Seahawks’ running back has gone from rookie backup to established starter to Hall of Fame-level hype. He has a marketable nickname, a viral photo and the merchandise store to go with it.

But before we go all Beast Mode on K-9’s potential, let us take a cue from Walker himself and flex a little patience.

That’s how he got here in the first place.

Walker’s patience might his best attribute as a running back. Well, sure, being fast is certainly the preferred skillset for any running back, and Walker is really, really fast.

It’s Walker’s ability to balance those two things, the patience and the speed, that has allowed him to burst onto the scene in such an emphatic fashion over the past four weeks.

Consider: Walker has been clocked as the fastest ballcarrier in the NFL this season. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, he hit a top speed of 22.09 mph on his game-clinching 74-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ Week 7 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertising

Consider, also: Among NFL running backs, only Cleveland’s Nick Chubb spends more time behind the line of scrimmage. Chubb averages 3.11 seconds behind the line per carry, according to Next Gen Stats. Walker’s next at 3.07 seconds, a strong indication of his ability to let blocks develop before surging ahead. That’s heady stuff for a rookie.

Yes, it’s easy to get carried away with what Walker has done since taking over as the Seahawks’ featured back over the last month, after Rashaad Penny was lost to a season-ending injury. Shoot, it was Pete Carroll who evoked the name LaDainian Tomlinson — the 2006 NFL MVP and a first-ballot Hall of Famer — when discussing Walker this week.

“He’s got the stuff that shocks you, you know,” the Seahawks coach said of his rookie running back. “The really great runners, they shock you with what they see and what they do and how they make their body function. And he’s got those moves and the ability to put a foot in the ground and get skinny and then get huge. And then he’s hopping over guys. And all those kinds of things.

“It’s that marvelous creativity and just instinctive stuff that they got. That’s always been the thing I’ve loved about running backs and he’s got a lot of he’s got a lot of juice now. He’s got a lot of stuff for us.”

Funny enough, it was a No. 21 Chargers jersey — Tomlinson’s number with the San Diego Chargers — that the woman was wearing when she was photographed giving Walker the double bird at the end of his fourth-quarter TD run in Los Angeles on Oct. 23. In the photo, Walker is giving the “peace” sign — though he said that was directed at Seahawks fans sitting above, and not intended for the woman flipping him off.

“I saw her down there, too, but I wasn’t pointing at her,” he said recently. “I was just putting up the deuce sign, peace sign. I guess she didn’t take it well.

Advertising

The image went viral on social media. Walker made it his new profile picture on Twitter, and it’s being used on shirts being sold at his online merchandise store (officialk9.com).

Another award, another opportunity to bring this back. 😎 pic.twitter.com/rjfJT7DCmh — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 3, 2022

Walker, listed at 5-foot-9 and 211 pounds, had his best game of the season that day against the Chargers, with 167 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. And since Week 5, he ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards (with 512) and first in rushing touchdowns (with seven), putting him right in the mix for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

What’s more, Walker leads the NFL in rushing yards in the fourth quarter, with 272 yards and six touchdowns on 39 fourth-quarter touches, an average of 7.0 yards per carry. Chubb is second with 263 yards and five TDs on 45 fourth-quarter carries.

Both of Walker’s touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 31-21 victory at Arizona last weekend came in the fourth quarter.

“I’m thankful that they believe in me as much as they do to put the ball in my hands at the end of the game,” he said.

Chad Morton, the Seahawks’ running backs coach, credited Walker for quickly learning his assignments and how those fit in to the bigger picture of the Seahawks’ blocking schemes.

Advertising

With Andy Dickerson taking over as the offensive line coach this year, the Seahawks are using more pistol formation — with the running back lined up behind quarterback Geno Smith in the shotgun — and also more wide-zone blocking schemes. And because of that, running backs are asked to slow down in the backfield to let those blocks develop.

Walker had to learn that patience.

“There were times in college where he would just take off and go because he was just so much better than everybody else,” Morton said. “In the beginning (with the Seahawks), he had to fight that. But you talk about adapting really well to our scheme and just doing right and being coachable — that’s where he’s really like a veteran. He listens and does exactly what we ask of him. He doesn’t mess around. He just puts his head down and does his work.”

Walker has a reputation as being a quiet person — very quiet — and Morton learned that right away when Seahawks coaches sat down with the former Michigan State star during the NFL combine.

“That was amazing seeing him at the combine,” Morton said. “Because you watch him on tape and see how violently he runs — he runs so hard and with so much effort and speed and power. And then he gets in there, and he’s like really soft-spoken. … He’s just such a nice guy, and he’s really respectful too. That’s the best part about him.”

The biggest thing Morton has learned about his rookie running back this year?

“He wants to be great,” Morton said. “He’s really competitive — he hates to lose — and he wants to be perfect with everything he does. … He’s had a lot of success already and he’s doing really well. But he knows he’s just getting started, and he’s going to keep pushing.”