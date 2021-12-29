Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn’t consider himself close with John Madden.

But like anybody associated in any way with the NFL, Carroll had a story to tell about the impact the legendary coach, announcer and video game pioneer made on him along the way.

For Carroll, it was a call he got a few years ago from Madden, who died Tuesday at the age of 85.

Madden was an early proponent of player safety in the NFL, and after retiring as a broadcaster in 2009 remained involved in the game as the chair of the league’s Coaches Subcommittee to the Competition Committee.

It was in that role that Carroll one day around 2014 got a call from Madden about a video the Seahawks had produced touting their teaching of a rugby style of tackling — what Carroll calls “Hawk Tackling” — that focuses on leading with the shoulder instead of the head.

“He called me out of nowhere,” Carroll recalled Wednesday. “… He said that (the video) was one of the coolest things he has seen in a long time. He said that getting the head out of football is where the game should go, and he made a big deal about it. I was all charged up by the fact that he called out of nowhere.”

Carroll said that was the only real interaction he had with Madden.

But Carroll, who turned 70 in September, watched closely as Madden influenced the game through all of his careers.

Carroll grew up in the Bay Area and while more of a 49ers fan, also kept tabs on the Raiders during the time Madden coached there from 1969-78, then later watched many Madden-broadcast games.

“His style crossed all lines,” Carroll said. “I’m sure there are a bunch of people that just wanted to watch the game just to see what he was going to say and how he was going to bring some kind of energy to it that made it more fun. It was really always about fun. He was always a guy that was making more fun for everybody. He had a great outlook and an intuition about the game and how it is played, how you should do it, and all that kind of stuff, but most of all he just made it more fun to be part of. I would think that he affected a lot of people, I can’t imagine not.”

Seahawks players mostly knew Madden through his announcing, but maybe even more so through the iconic video games.

“I think he affected (football) in a lot of ways,” said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. “A lot of ways that maybe I don’t even realize it because even like for myself, I’m considered an older guy here, but a lot of my introduction to Madden was through the video game. That’s kind of how I knew him.

“It’s very similar to like a lot of the guys growing up and they hear about Michael Jordan, they just think shoes, which is crazy enough, like people like us who watched Jordan play more, watch highlights, to think that these younger generations only see him as the guy that makes really cool sneakers. I think same thing (with Madden). But you see the impact he had. You see the energy they had whether it was a coach or commentator, and like I said, the video game. He’s had a huge impact on the game, literally, and he’s going to be missed for sure.”

Seahawks place Adrian Peterson on injured reserve

The season — and probably the Seahawks career — of veteran running back Adrian Peterson is over after he was placed on injured reserve Wednesday while dealing with a back injury.

Peterson, who was on the practice squad, played in just one game for the Seahawks, against the 49ers on Dec. 5, rushing for 16 yards on 11 carries and scoring a 1-yard TD in Seattle’s 30-23 win, which was the 126th of his career, tying with Jim Brown for the fifth-most touchdowns by a running back in NFL history. It also him tied with Brown for 10th most total touchdowns in league history.

Carroll, though, also cited the influence Peterson had in his couple weeks practicing with the team — he suffered the injury following the 49ers game — on younger players, notably Rashaad Penny.

“It’s so obvious,” Carroll said. “It’s one of the obvious impressions that somebody could make. The coaches, players, and everybody, when he jumped out here with the way he worked, for whatever reason it was so complete in his effort, focus, and his intention to do the right thing that it impressed everybody. Like I said, and you guys have to ask what Rashaad would tell you, but I think that he might have had an impact on Rashaad as much as anybody. It does say a tremendous amount about him, his character, his makeup, his stature as a player, but also what he represents as a competitor. He is the ultimate (competitor), so it had a big impact.”

Seahawks activate Reed, Mone off COVID-19 list

Seattle activated cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive tackle Bryan Mone off the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, along with practice squad cornerback Mike Jackson.

That leaves only defensive end L.J. Collier and cornerback Bless Austin on the list.

The Seahawks on Tuesday activated tight end Will Dissly and right tackle Brandon Shell off the list. Carroll said Dissly will play against the Lions Sunday and that Reed should, as well. But he said Shell continues to be bothered by a shoulder injury that had held him out of the Houston game on Dec. 12 before he went on the COVID list.

“Will will play for sure,” Carroll said Wednesday. “He’s ready to go. I can’t say that about Brandon right now, it’s still about his shoulder, it’s not about the COVID thing. D.J. comes back to us today too, which is great to get him out there and we will welcome him back. He practiced already in the walk-through, and he looks ready to contribute, so we are sitting pretty good. The five-day thing really changes things, it really shifts the opportunity to get guys back, so we will see how that helps us.”

Rookie Jake Curhan has started the last three games with Shell sidelined.

Ford sits out with concussion

Eight players sat out practice Wednesday. All but one sat out either with existing injuries or as rest days. The one player with a new injury was defensive tackle Poona Ford, listed as out with a concussion.

Others who sat out were OL Gabe Jackson (knee), LB Jon Rhattigan (knee), LB Carlos Dunlap (veteran rest day), LT Duane Brown (veteran rest day), DT Al Woods (shoulder), WR DK Metcalf (foot) and Shell.

Running back Alex Collins (abdomen) was limited.

Everybody else was a full participant, though Penny was listed with a groin issue.