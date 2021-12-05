The fake punt had a pretty high success rate in practice. But that’s practice.

To think it could work this effectively on game day?

“You don’t envision it working that well,” said Nick Bellore, the Seahawks special teams captain, “but it’s always great to see.”

Travis Homer had the green light to call his own number on the fake punt — and, boy, are the Seahawks glad he did.

The Seahawks punt team, after studying film of the 49ers punt coverage unit, got the look it wanted the first time it went on the field early in the first quarter Sunday at Lumen Field.

Homer indeed called his own number and took a direct snap from Tyler Ott, followed a block from Bellore and ran 73 yards untouched for the game’s first score in the Seahawks’ 30-23 victory over San Francisco.

“It’s more pure panic,” Bellore said with a smile. “But I was excited to see it actually work. You talk about doing it, and weeks go by and the ‘look’ never arises. Then you don’t really know until you get out there, but then Homer called it — of course he’s going to call it because he gets the ball — and it worked great.

Advertising

“Doing something like that to spark the team is something we look for on special teams.”

It was exactly what the Seahawks needed to help enliven a downtrodden season. During Homer’s long run, coach Pete Carroll had to be held back from running onto the field in his excitement.

At 3-8 coming into the weekend, they really had nothing left to lose. Why not try a trick play or two?

“That’s a pretty cool call, to go for it,” Carroll said. “… I said, ‘Let’s go for it’ going into the weekend, and just it happened to be on the first drive.”

In a game that had it all, Homer did a little bit of everything for the Seahawks on Sunday.

He scored one of the Seahawks’ most exciting touchdowns of the season — and, without question, the most unexpected — and did a somersault in the end zone in celebration. It turned out to be the NFL’s longest fourth-down touchdown from scrimmage since Pittsburgh’s Chris Hope caught an 81-yard pass from punter Josh Miller in a 13-10 loss to the Ravens in December 2003, according to The Associated Press.

Advertising

Homer also recovered a 49ers fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half — a fumble Bellore forced — and then rushed for 3 yards on a fourth-and-one play in the fourth quarter deep in San Francisco territory.

“He’s just so tough and on it. He takes great pride in being a leader on special teams,” Carroll said of Homer. “It’s so classic that he gets a chance to do it. … You gotta look out for him. He’s dangerous.”

Bellore has been the Seahawks’ jack of all trades the past three seasons. He’s played linebacker and fullback, and he was awarded his first Pro Bowl nod last season for his work on special teams.

So it was a fulfilling day for Bellore on Sunday to get a chance to be the lead blocker for not only Homer’s fake-punt touchdown, but also for Adrian Peterson’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. It was Peterson’s first game with the Seahawks after signing with the team Wednesday.

The victory was especially meaningful, Bellore said, because he felt he had let the team down last week in the Monday night loss at Washington. Bellore was flagged for illegal formation on the onside kick — negating the Seahawks’ recovery in the final seconds of the 17-15 loss.

“Obviously it was a pretty brutal week for me personally, after messing that up so bad in the Washington game,” Bellore said. “We are a third of the team, doing special teams, but you can’t make mistakes like I made last week. You can’t get it back. The only thing you can do is move forward like we did today.”