Of course, Cody Barton said, he didn’t mean to throw that football at his coach’s face.

But he did, and now his coach won’t let the rookie linebacker forget it.

“He’s been penalized severely,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said playfully Wednesday. “He has to live with that. I’m hanging it over him, too.”

Barton made headlines earlier this week when, during the final moments of warmups before Sunday’s Seahawks-Saints game, he toss a ball toward another person some 10 yards away. Just then, Carroll ran up from behind two Seahawks players and right into the path of the ball — getting hit on the left side of his nose.

Pete Carroll got hit in the nose with a football that required stitches #SEAvsNO #seahawks pic.twitter.com/72aRK8PHow — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 22, 2019

“He’s apologized profusely,” Carroll said Wednesday.

Carroll wore several striped bandages over a noticeably red cut on his nose during the game.

“He didn’t even get mad about it,” said Barton, a rookie linebacker from Utah who had a fumble recovery on special teams Sunday.

Advertising

Barton later heard from a number of family and friends who saw the incident on social media.

“Did you throw a ball at your coach?” they kept asking him.

“Look,” he said, “I’m not purposely going to try hit my coach in the face. … But people have been giving me (crap) for it.”

And no, Barton said, he isn’t expecting to have to do up-downs or punitive rolls on the field after practice this week.

“No,” he said. Then he paused. “Man, I hope not. We’ll see.”

No pillow fights either

Barton made his debut on “Hard Knocks” earlier this month after HBO’s cameras captured an on-field exchange between him and then-Oakland Raiders tight end Luke Willson.

Advertising

During an Aug. 29 preseason game at CenturyLink Field, Willson was shown blocking Barton on a run play. After the play ended, they traded a few barbs back and forth.

“What’s up, bro. How’d that feel?” Willson asked.

“How’d that feel?” Barton asked back.

“Oh easy,” Willson said.

“Like a pillow fight,” Barton said.

Wilson was later shown talking to an assistant coach on the sideline about the exchange.

“The young kid’s got some mouth on him,” Willson said. “I like that.”

On Wednesday, Willson made his return to Seattle, signed by the Seahawks as a free agent after the Seahawks traded tight end Nick Vannett to Pittsburgh.

Barton hadn’t heard the news when he bumped into Willson in the locker room Wednesday morning.

“I saw him this morning and recognized him,” Barton said. “I asked him where he was from and he told me, and then I put the connection together.”

Any pillow fights lined up in the locker room?

No,” Barton laughed. “No pillow fights.”

Willson became one of the featured personalities on the Raiders’ “Hard Knocks” series during his first training camp in Oakland. He ended up getting released by the Raiders at the end of camp.

“(The show) was a little bit strange in the sense of for me, personally, I’m kind of a bit of a different personality, but I would have felt a little bit more comfortable here (in Seattle),” Willson said Wednesday. “When you’ve got new teammates and there are cameras all around you kind of have that like wondering, ‘Is this guy just doing this for the cameras?’

“So in that sense in a weird way it kind of like at some points contained me in a way that I didn’t want everybody kind of getting the wrong ideas. But it is a bit strange too like when there are cameras everywhere, the meetings rooms they’ve got these rotating cameras just you are having a private conversation with a guy, not that it is anything bad, but there is a boom mic sitting over your head and there is a camera 40 feet away pointed right at you it’s a bit strange. But overall it wasn’t like it was a huge nuisance at all.”