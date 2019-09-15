PITTSBURGH — Rookie sensation DK Metcalf had the first touchdown reception of his career on Sunday afternoon, a juggling 28-yard catch along the left side of the end zone in the fourth quarter to give the Seahawks a 28-19 lead at Pittsburgh.

“I told him at halftime: ‘You’re going to win the game for us,’” Russell Wilson said after the Seahawks improved to 2-0 with a 28-26 victory at Heinz Field. “And sure enough, he did, pretty much. … He’s a star.”

Wilson’s first pass of the game was a back-shoulder throw to Metcalf for a 16-yard gain. Wilson’s second throw was the same play intended for Metcalf (it fell incomplete). In all, Wilson targeted Metcalf seven times on Sunday, and the rookie has been targeted 13 times through two games (only Tyler Lockett, with 14, has more targets on the team).

Whenever Wilson saw Metcalf in man-on-man coverage, it was almost automatic for the quarterback to throw his way Sunday.

And that was the case on their fourth-quarter touchdown.

“We were in man coverage and Russ had enough trust in me to throw me the ball,” Metcalf said. “I just had to go up and make a play.”

Metcalf broke a 43-year-old Seahawks rookie record with 89 yards receiving, on four catches, in the Week 1 victory over Cincinnati. He added three catches for 61 yards against the Steelers, including the back-breaker in the fourth quarter.

“It was a phenomenal throw,” coach Pete Carroll said. “DK made it look hard, bobbling it around a little bit , but he’s really doing a nice job. What a great start he’s off to and we’re thrilled about it.”

Ansah sits out again

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah was inactive for the second straight week as he continues to work his way back into football shape following shoulder surgery a year ago.

Ansah was officially listed as questionable for the game. But Carroll said afterward that the team had basically decided late in the week that Ansah would not play against the Steelers and shoot for a return next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

“Yeah, kind of decided late in the week that this next week would be his chance,’’ Carroll said. “Hoping he can pull that off.’’

Otherwise, Carroll said the team at first glance emerged unscathed injury wise. Guard D.J. Fluker was sidelined for a few series with a sprained ankle but returned to finish the game.