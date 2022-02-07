Former Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman likely upset waves of Seahawks fans last week when he said they “hate accountability” and were “spoiled.” But there might have been some truth in other comments he made on his podcast — most notably in terms of Bobby Wagner.

Sherman said the Seahawks probably will get rid of Wagner, which would instantly put them in rebuild mode. Not sure if the latter part of that statement is true, but it begs the question: Has Bobby played his last game in a Seahawks uniform?

You can’t overlook the size of the eight-time Pro Bowler’s contract. Him coming back to Seattle on his current deal would carry a $20 million hit against the salary cap. That’s monumental for a guy that, as Sherman said, might be three years past his prime.

The naked eye would tell you that Wagner doesn’t have the same ability that once made him the best linebacker in the NFL. Analytics site Pro Football Focus would say the same thing. PFF ranked Wagner as the 15th-best linebacker in the league this season — his lowest rating since 2015.

He’s a long way from a scrub — something his second-team All-Pro selection would attest to. But considering he’ll be 32 when next season starts, it seems to make sense for the Seahawks to move on from him.

Here are some reasons:

1) He has made no indication that he would renegotiate his deal. Before the Seahawks’ final game of the regular season, Wagner acknowledged that he is uncertain as to whether he’ll be part of the team’s future. As he put it: “We didn’t plan for the season to go this way. And so obviously there’s going to be changes. And whether or not I’m part of those changes, I don’t know.”

Advertising

But then came a follow-up question.

“Would you be open to working out another contract to stay in Seattle?”

Responded Bobby: “I didn’t say that. I did not say that. I did not say that. I said I’m a businessman. That’s all I said — I’d put my business cap on. I did not say I was doing all that.”

2) The Seahawks might not want to renegotiate with him. This isn’t out of disrespect. This likely would have more to do with locker-room dynamics.

A player who was set to get paid $20 million returning to a team getting, say, one-third of that might feel disgruntled. After the 2015 season the Seahawks didn’t renegotiate with offensive lineman Russell Okung, whose new contract in Denver was less than what he wanted in Seattle. They didn’t match the contract San Francisco offered Sherman in 2018, and he left to play for the 49ers. They didn’t even renegotiate with linebacker K.J. Wright — about as pleasant a personality as you can ask for — and he ended up with the Raiders in 2021.

Maybe things will be different for Wagner. He’s a future Hall of Famer whose locker-room leadership would be desired if he is content. But with a reduced deal, that’s a big if.

3) Ken Norton Jr. is gone. The Seahawks defense is essentially starting over. The first move was parting with Norton — Seattle’s defensive coordinator over the past four years — and replacing him with Clint Hurtt. This isn’t necessarily an excuse to cut ties with Wagner, but it might be a natural segue.

Advertising

The Seahawks have invested draft capital in the linebacker position recently, selecting Cody Barton in the third round in 2019 and Jordyn Brooks in the first round in 2020. Both have garnered praise from the coaching staff, and Brooks’ 184 tackles were second in the NFL this season.

Of course, a lot of this is guesswork. No one knows what’s going to happen with Wagner. Remember, last offseason there was serious speculation that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was going to be traded. But on this current contract, it seems highly unlikely that Bobby sticks around.

What’s indisputable is this: Wagner is one of the best defensive players the Seahawks have ever had. In fact, given the totality of his achievements, he’s in the conversation for the best defensive player they’ve ever had. He was also one of the most approachable, respectful and thoughtful players to grace their locker room over the past few years.

If he return to the Seahawks, he’ll be welcomed by players, coaches and fans alike. If he doesn’t, he’ll be forever welcomed in this city.