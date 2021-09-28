One thing is clear after three games of this NFL season — the Seahawks have problems.

But there’s still more than enough time for the team to turn things around. Russell Wilson has had strong first halves this season with not much chance to play in the second. While things look bleak now, there is hope still.

The team took a tumble in the latest rankings. Here’s where national media rank the Seahawks.

ESPN: No. 17

It has depended on the half. The Seahawks have scored a league-high 62 points over the first two quarters and a league-low 13 after halftime. By no means is that all on Russell Wilson, but his play has been a factor. He has looked like an MVP candidate while throwing five of his seven touchdowns in the first half but less so in the second. He missed a third-down throw in the fourth quarter on Sunday as Seattle was shut out for the final 41 minutes by the Vikings. Wilson has yet to turn the ball over, so he has avoided the most costly mistakes. And his play figures to even out as the Seattle offense settles into its new scheme.

Sports Illustrated: No. 17

Look, there’s plenty of time for Seattle to right its teetering season. But there is plenty to be concerned with, too. For one, the Seahawks defense appears capable of putting together solid stretches but not much beyond that. Seattle’s roster contains some of the league’s best players—quarterback Russell Wilson, receiver D.K. Metcalf, linebacker Bobby Wagner—but while GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll should be commended, celebrated and made into statues for the run they’ve put together in Seattle, it’s hard to look at a position group in Seattle beyond quarterback and receiver and not see holes.

Bleacher Report: No. 16

They appeared to have things going against the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday, scoring on their first three drives of the game to build a 17-7 lead. But the Seahawks bogged down offensively, failing to score again the rest of the way. For the second straight week, Seattle allowed 30 or more points.

CBS Sports: No. 19

The defense is a disaster right now, which is shocking for this team. They can’t stop anybody with a brutal road test against division-rival San Francisco this week.

NBC Sports: No. 20

I had thought Russell Wilson would renew his desire to be traded in March. Maybe it’ll happen by late October.

Yahoo: No. 17

The Seahawks’ defense might be a problem. The Titans beat them up on the ground, and the Vikings had no trouble moving the ball on the ground or through the air. Pete Carroll usually figures things out, but the additional challenge this year is playing in the rugged NFC West.

The Ringer: No. 17