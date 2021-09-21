Sunday was not a great day for Seahawks fans, but all hope isn’t lost. The season is very young, and there’s a lot of football left to be played.

Still, if you are confused by how the Seahawks defense was picked apart in the second half and the offense slowed so much after taking a 15-point lead, you aren’t alone. Seattle showed hints of its Week 1 self but not enough against a talented Tennessee offense.

And if you’re wondering where exactly the Seahawks fit in the NFL power rankings, you’re not alone in that either. The consensus is, well … there isn’t one.

The Seahawks cracked the top-10 on many rankings, but with the only loss in a stacked NFC West, Seattle faces an uphill climb. Here’s where they landed in the Week 2 rankings.

ESPN: No. 6

Fantasy surprise: WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett has been one of the NFL’s best receivers since 2018, and he just earned a $69 million contract extension because of it. So, no one should be surprised that he is producing at a high level. But could anyone have expected this much production? Lockett’s 278 receiving yards are four shy of Deebo Samuel’s league lead, and the total easily broke Steve Largent’s franchise record for the most by a Seahawk through two games. Two of Lockett’s three touchdowns have been on catches of 60-plus yards. So Seattle’s new-found emphasis on short and intermediate throws hasn’t stopped Russell Wilson and Lockett from finding their usual success with the deep ball.

Sports Illustrated: No. 9

I’m perennially bullish on the Seahawks, who every year manage to win enough games in whatever strange way it takes. It’s never a good time to blow a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, but Seattle is far from the first defense to let Derrick Henry run over them at the end of the game, and I’m enjoying this new Shane Waldron offense where every 20 minutes Tyler Lockett is on my TV catching some ridiculous deep ball over his shoulder.

Bleacher Report: No. 8

Through the first half Sunday, the Seahawks were rolling offensively, solid against the run defensively and held a 15-point lead at intermission.

Then it all came apart.

CBS Sports: No. 15

That was a brutal home loss to the Titans as they blew a fourth-quarter lead. The defense just fell apart in the second half.

NBC Sports: No. 19

Pete Carroll-coached teams aren’t supposed to blow big leads.

Week Three power rankings. Do your thing where you call me stupid. pic.twitter.com/E4UgWicfyn — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 21, 2021

The Seahawks had a 30-16 lead over the Titans after Freddie Swain zipped into the end zone with his 68-yard touchdown with 13:06 to play in the fourth quarter. This one felt like it was over — but no one told the Titans, who reeled off the game’s final 17 points in a stunning 33-30 overtime win in Seattle. Before Sunday, the Seahawks were 52-0 when leading by at least 15 points at home. Seattle let the lead slip away because the offense stalled and the defense lost its handle on Derrick Henry, who ran wild in the second half.

The Seahawks lose in overtime to fall to 1-1, and they’re all alone in last place of the NFC West. They’re No. 6 in these power rankings (not going to penalize them too much for an overtime loss) and yet the fourth NFC West team on this list. This is going to be a tough division.

“Despite their loss, Seattle has the highest passer rating in the league from their QB Russell Wilson. Shane Waldron’s the new coordinator and it’s a better offense. It’s more progressive, they’re throwing on earlier downs and the Seahawks offense is averaging the most yards per play in the NFL this year at 7.4.“

10.

9.

8.

7.

6. Arizona Cardinals

5. San Francisco 49ers

4.

3.

2.

1.



Week 2 Herd Hierarchy, according to @ColinCowherd: pic.twitter.com/a1WJPW1m15 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 21, 2021

The Ringer: No. 11