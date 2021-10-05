You didn’t think there were going to go away that easily, did you?

Coming off back-to-back losses and facing a tough division foe on the road, the Seahawks responded with a resounding 28-21 win over the 49ers. If there was such a thing as a must-win game in Week 4, that was it.

At 2-2, the Seahawks are still looking up at the Rams (3-1) and Cardinals (4-0) in the NFC West. And there are still plenty of questions about these Seahawks left to be answered. The national media seems to agree on one thing this week: Seattle is not elite — at least not right now. The Seahawks have fallen out of the top-10 in all rankings, and now sit among the middle of the pack.

But, they’ll have a chance to prove those rankings wrong and climb further out of that early-season hole with a divisional clash against those Rams on Thursday night in Seattle. If the Seahawks (2 point home underdogs) can pull out the win, expect to see them rocket up next week’s rankings.

ESPN: No. 13

The Seahawks aren’t giving Jamal Adams as many opportunities to rush the passer as they did last season, when he set an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5 in only 12 games. Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. suggested over the summer that Adams might not blitz as much this season. Still, it is surprising that he isn’t blitzing more given how up and down Seattle’s pass rush has been — generating nine sacks in four games.

Advertising

Sports Illustrated: No. 12

So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past. This is the Seahawks, 2015 to the present. The halcyon days of the Legion of Boom fade further into the past, dissatisfaction mounting with every passing year. This week, though, they got a bit of a reprieve when the 49ers’ rookie QB was forced into his first regular duty before anyone planned.

Bleacher Report: No. 12

The engine for the (Sunday’s) win, as it has been so many times in the past, was quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson passed for only 149 yards, but he threw two scoring passes and ran for another, drawing raves from head coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle gutted out a win to get back to .500, but the going doesn’t get any easier. Thursday, the Seahawks will play host to a Los Angeles Rams team seething after getting waxed at home by the Cardinals.

We’re used to Russell Wilson doing the impossible, but his touchdown pass to Freddie Swaim on Sunday shouldn’t go unnoticed. He spun away from a sure sack, immediately had the presence of mind to keep his eyes downfield to where Swaim was, and squeezed in a pass that wasn’t exactly automatic. Watch other quarterbacks on similar plays and see how many can not only elude the rush but keep their poise to immediately find a big play downfield. There aren’t many.

CBS Sports: No. 14

They won a had-to-have-it game against the 49ers with an improved defensive effort. That’s something they had to see.

USA Today: No. 18

Of all the amazing Russell Wilson stats floating around, the fact he’s never lost three straight games in any season — and is now in his 10th year and 100 victories in — might be the most mind-boggling of all.

The Ringer: No. 14