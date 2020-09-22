Falcons? Check. Patriots? Check.

The Seahawks are 2-0, heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with season-ending injuries to Marquise Blair and Bruce Irvin their biggest issues so far.

Russell Wilson has been stellar, again starting the early season MVP hype train. Per ESPN, Wilson is only the fourth QB in NFL history to throw at least four TDs in each of the first two games of a season.

So, with the huge success and momentum of two wins to start the season, the Seahawks should sit near the top of national outlets’ power rankings, right?

Let’s find out — here’s where the national media ranked the Seahawks after their Week 2 win over the Patriots:

Seattle began the season with tough wins over two quality opponents. Russell Wilson is on a torrid, MVP pace and (Jamal) Adams might find himself chasing down the defensive player of the year leaderboard. Meanwhile, the secondary, while not perfect, is becoming more functional each week. This is going to be a fun division to watch and a fun team to have up front.

After ignoring years of begging from the team’s fan base to unleash this version of Wilson, Seattle’s coaching staff finally seems to have acquiesced. And crucially, it’s working: Wilson’s new-look offense has scored more points through two weeks (73) than any other Seahawks team since 1985, which has been crucial for a less-than-balanced club whose subpar defense has surrendered 55 points and a league-worst 970 yards in two games. If Wilson can keep playing like this, though, Seattle’s defense just needs to be somewhere around the middle of the pack for this team to emerge as a Super Bowl favorite in the NFC.

We should just let the Patriots and Seahawks play every week. That’s it. That’s the whole league. Seattle finished on the winning end of an SNF insta-classic, and it was a huge goal-line stop of Cam Newton in the final seconds that salvaged an otherwise difficult day for the defense. Luckily, the Seahawks have their own superstar quarterback in Russell Wilson, and it’s clear to us that the 31-year-old is playing at the highest level of his career right now.

On running back Chris Carson: The surprise isn’t that Carson has put up strong fantasy numbers. It’s that he has done so more as a receiver than a runner. Over the previous two seasons, he ranked 36th among NFL running backs with 69 targets, an average of 2.4 per game. He has nine targets through two games (tied for eighth) as the Seahawks have started showing more of a willingness to throw to their running backs.

If Russell Wilson wins an MVP this season, at least part of the reason is the rest of the NFL let DK Metcalf fall to late in the second round of the 2019 draft. Metcalf got the best of last season’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, on Sunday night. He might already be a top-10 receiver.

Russell Wilson is cooking for sure. He has nine touchdown passes in two games. It’s nice to see him throwing it as much as he has.

“Wilson is playing at an indescribably high level right now,” Bleacher Report NFL analyst Davenport said. “His decision-making has been flawless. His passes are perfectly accurate things of beauty. If Wilson can come close to maintaining this level of play over an entire season, he’s going to be named the league’s MVP. And the Seahawks may be spending February in Tampa.”

Looks like they might just wind up with league’s offensive (QB Russell Wilson) and defensive (S Jamal Adams) players of the year … though it must be noted a defense ranked dead last has much to fix.