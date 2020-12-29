The Seahawks enter the final week of the regular season with the NFC West title in hand, thanks to their 20-9 victory over the Rams on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Led by Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, the Seahawks’ defense held the Rams without a touchdown. And the Seahawks’ return to “complementary football” helped them win their fifth division title under coach Pete Carroll.

But there’s still plenty to play for this week, as the Seahawks travel to Glendale, Arizona, to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Seahawks need help from other teams, but they still have a remote chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

And after their third consecutive victory, the Seahawks have moved up in this week’s roundup of NFL power rankings.

Here’s where national media rank the Seahawks:

After holding the Rams to only three field goals in their NFC West-clinching win Sunday, the Seahawks’ defense has allowed a league-best 13.7 points per game over the past six weeks. That’s less than half of its 28.8 average over the first 10 weeks, which was third-most in the league. The Seahawks would be looking at the NFC’s No. 1 seed had they played that kind of defense from the get-go. They’ll need their turnaround to continue in order to get past Aaron Rodgers’ Packers or Drew Brees’ Saints in the playoffs.

The Seahawks are NFC West champions because their defense figured it out. Seattle allowed 29.6 points per game through Week 10 and was surrendering yardage at a historic rate. Those days are long gone now; the Seahawks have allowed a league-low 13.7 points per game in the weeks since. What was once a crippling team weakness has become an unlikely strength. After Sunday’s 20-9 win over the Rams, Jamal Adams — victory cigar in hand — said the Seahawks have the best defense in football. That’s not true, but you can forgive Jamal for his excitement — the narrative around this ‘Hawks team has totally shifted. Seattle will enter the playoffs as a balanced, dangerous outfit.

The Seahawks have become stronger defensively all-around as they have gotten healthier and now their running game is kicking in to help Russell Wilson. Going into the playoffs as the NFC West champions helps with at least one home game this time.

The defense is rounding into form, which is a good thing for the playoffs. That’s their identity.

If the Seahawks could match their offense from the first half of the season with the defense from the second half, you’d have perhaps the best team in the NFL. And it’s still possible. Seattle has improved a ton on defense. Seattle hasn’t given up more than 17 points in five straight games. If Russell Wilson gets hot again and the defensive improvement sticks, Seattle can win a Super Bowl.

The Seahawks’ season has been a story of two halves on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Seattle kicked off the year by unleashing a newly explosive, pass-happy scheme under Russell Wilson before switching to a more conservative offense when turnovers became a major issue. On defense, a unit that looked like one of the worst in the league’s history for most of its first eight games has performed an almost miraculous about-face in its past seven contests, transforming into not just a competent group, but into one of the league’s most stingy.

The turning point for that unit was the team’s Week 9 loss to the Bills, a 44-34 beatdown that saw Seattle surrender more points than it had in any other game in the Pete Carroll era. The Seahawks came out of that loss ranked last in yards allowed (455.8 yards per game) and 30th in points allowed (30.4 points per game), and there didn’t appear to be any easy answers for fixing what seemed to be a broken group. Yet Seattle’s defense has managed to bow up in the second half of the year, and has started to look a little closer to what we’re used to seeing from a Carroll-coached unit.

On the heels of a 20-9 win against the Rams on Sunday, Seattle now ranks first in points allowed (15.0) in the past seven weeks. They’re also tied for first in sacks (24) and third in yards allowed per game (302.1) in that stretch, in which they’ve held opponents to just 4.6 yards per play (third) while limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 78.3 passer rating (fifth). Part of that incredible turnaround is related to their schedule, and the Seahawks certainly capitalized on matchups with the Carson Wentz — led Eagles, the Colt McCoy — led Giants, and the Sam Darnold — led Jets. But Seattle also held the Jared Goff — led Rams in check, twice, and limited the damage from the Kyler Murray — led Cardinals group in the team’s 28-21 win in Week 11.

… The Seahawks offense hasn’t looked nearly as impressive in the past month-plus, but Wilson continues to make big plays when needed. If Seattle can smooth out some of its issues on offense in their season finale against the Niners next week, the Seahawks could head into the postseason as one of the league’s more balanced squads.

When folks talk about the Seahawks, Russell Wilson, Chris Carson, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and the offense usually get most of the run. But in Sunday’s decisive win over the Rams that gave Seattle the NFC West title, the defense carried the load.

The Seahawks were outgained in the game, 334-292. But every time the Rams put a drive together, Seattle would either clamp down or make a big play to keep Los Angeles out of the end zone.

This defense spent most of the first half of the season on pace to be one of the worst in NFL history. But after the game, Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams told reporters it’s time for folks to see that Seahawks defense for what it is — a strength instead of a liability.

“For everybody out there, they got to start putting respect on this defense’s name, because this defense is playing lights out,” Adams said.